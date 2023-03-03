Elevate Cities Brings On Former Mayor Adrian Perkins as New Special Advisor
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate Cities, a Chicago-based mayoral advisory firm, is bringing on former Mayor Adrian Perkins as a new special advisor to expand the firm's work across cities in the United States. Perkins will join former Mayor Steve Benjamin, who joined the team in 2022, to help increase project guidance, accuracy, and visibility.
— Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond, VA.
Perkins will bring valuable insight to Elevate's advisory services for mayors across the U.S. As a West Point graduate, the first African American elected Class president in West Point’s history, a U.S. Army veteran, and a graduate of Harvard, he has extensive leadership experience succeeding as Mayor of Shreveport, Louisiana. During his time as mayor, Perkins oversaw significant progress in the city, focusing on economic development, public safety, and community engagement. The addition of Adrian Perkins to Elevate Cities represents a significant milestone for the firm and a strong commitment to providing the best possible services to its clients. With his help, Elevate will continue to accelerate the digital transformation across the United States, driving progress and positive change for all communities.
“I’m thrilled that Mayor Perkins will be collaborating with George Burciaga and team. The Mayor is an extraordinary leader and the elevate team is truly at the front line with mayors across the country. I look forward to supporting the work they continue to do across the country.” Said Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond, VA.
"I am excited to team up with Elevate and use my experience as a former mayor to continue resolving critical human-based issues and help other city leaders thrive while serving their own communities. Elevate has a strong track record, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's mission of elevating cities across the country," said Adrian Perkins.
“We are excited and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Mayor Perkins whose experience will expand our focus and purpose across cities. 2023 will be an extraordinary year for us as we continue to develop and invest in our cities. This is just one step in our commitment to building our future cities in a way that supports everyone,” said George Burciaga.
Elevate is a consulting practice designed to develop, engage, and elevate smart city solutions for mayors across the country. We have reimagined city life by developing an intelligent framework, leveraging a lean methodology, and designing an efficiency model that places people at the center of our purpose. Leveraging this framework, we advise mayors on various issues by offering clearly defined city solutions that resolve priority issues. These city solutions can be scaled across communities and replicated throughout all cities, all while delivering on profitability.
The result is a visible impact on citizen engagement, transformed infrastructure, and improved city services.
