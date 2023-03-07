Churchill Support Services Acquires Vanguard Cleaning Management Solutions Ltd
EINPresswire.com/ -- Security specialist Churchill Support Services has announced the acquisition of cleaning company Vanguard Cleaning for an undisclosed sum.
The move secures over 300 jobs at Vanguard’s headquarters in St Martins in Shropshire and opens the door to the future growth and development of both businesses.
Together, the two companies have a 50-year pedigree. Churchill Support Services, in Chorley, was founded in 1996 as Churchill Security, providing a wide range of security services to the public and private sectors across a wide range of industries and Vanguard has been providing medical and non-medical cleaning services for over 20 years.
Vanguard director James Crompton will remain with the business to support its growth.
John Melling, Managing Director of Churchill Support Services, said: “The acquisition of Vanguard marks an exciting new chapter of growth for our business. Having spent some time seeking out and identifying the right business for us to acquire, we instantly knew we found just that when we discovered Vanguard and started our early discussions about this business deal.
“Vanguard, like Churchill, is a strong, entrepreneur-led business, operating in a resilient sector, with an excellent team, reputation, and high levels of customer satisfaction.
“It was clear from the outset that James shared our vision of growth for the business and we look forward to the successful future of both organisations.”
James Crompton added: “I set up Vanguard after feeling the frustrations of dealing with awful cleaning companies in a previous role and am proud to have grown it to the business it is today over the past two decades.
“Churchill Support Services share the same business standards, values and people culture as our own and I am confident that Vanguard will continue to thrive under Churchill’s umbrella.
“We thank all of our staff and clients for their support of the business to date and look forward to strengthening these relationships furthermore in coming years.”
For more information about the acquisition please contact:
Churchill Support Services
The move secures over 300 jobs at Vanguard’s headquarters in St Martins in Shropshire and opens the door to the future growth and development of both businesses.
Together, the two companies have a 50-year pedigree. Churchill Support Services, in Chorley, was founded in 1996 as Churchill Security, providing a wide range of security services to the public and private sectors across a wide range of industries and Vanguard has been providing medical and non-medical cleaning services for over 20 years.
Vanguard director James Crompton will remain with the business to support its growth.
John Melling, Managing Director of Churchill Support Services, said: “The acquisition of Vanguard marks an exciting new chapter of growth for our business. Having spent some time seeking out and identifying the right business for us to acquire, we instantly knew we found just that when we discovered Vanguard and started our early discussions about this business deal.
“Vanguard, like Churchill, is a strong, entrepreneur-led business, operating in a resilient sector, with an excellent team, reputation, and high levels of customer satisfaction.
“It was clear from the outset that James shared our vision of growth for the business and we look forward to the successful future of both organisations.”
James Crompton added: “I set up Vanguard after feeling the frustrations of dealing with awful cleaning companies in a previous role and am proud to have grown it to the business it is today over the past two decades.
“Churchill Support Services share the same business standards, values and people culture as our own and I am confident that Vanguard will continue to thrive under Churchill’s umbrella.
“We thank all of our staff and clients for their support of the business to date and look forward to strengthening these relationships furthermore in coming years.”
For more information about the acquisition please contact:
Churchill Support Services
www.churchillsupportservices.com
email us here