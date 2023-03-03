Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Benjamin Zucker, Managing Director, Investment Banking
Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Benjamin Zucker, Managing Director, Investment BankingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benjamin Zucker has over 10 years of financial services experience working as an investment banker and research analyst. Mr. Zucker was previously a Managing Director in the investment banking division of EF Hutton. In nearly three years there he originated, facilitated, and/or worked on almost 100 public and private finance transactions exceeding $1B in aggregate capital raised. Such transactions included IPOs, uplists, follow-on offerings, registered direct offerings, CMPOs, at-the-market offerings, PIPEs, traditional private placements (including pre-IPO and pre-uplist bridge offerings), debt offerings, IPOs of SPACs, equity line transactions, and cross-border securities offerings. Additionally, he facilitated M&A transactions (including reverse mergers) and provided advisory services to public and private companies.
Before that, Ben was the Head of Specialty Finance Research at Aegis Capital where he covered REITs (equity and mortgage), Business Development Companies (BDCs), and Special Situations. Prior to that, Mr. Zucker was a Director and senior research analyst at BTIG covering Mortgage REITs and other real estate finance-related companies; and he worked at JMP Securities as a Vice President on the Mortgage REIT research team for nearly five years beforehand. Mr. Zucker began his career in sell- side equity research at Pritchard Capital Partners where he focused on the oilfield services sector. Ben graduated with Honors from Tulane University with a BS in Management, a Specialization in Energy Markets and a minor in Spanish.
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Benjamin Zucker has joined the Spartan team. Ben’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm and Investment Banking Department, as we continue to evolve and grow.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.
