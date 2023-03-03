RE: Regulatory Approval of Capturiant, First Regulated Environmental Assets Exchange
RE: Regulatory Approval of Capturiant, First Regulated Environmental Assets ExchangeHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capturiant, a global environmental asset validator, registry, and exchange, announced the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) has issued Capturiant their ‘Approval on Condition’ per their application to be a digital asset exchange under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act (DARE Act). Capturiant will commence operations upon fulfilling remaining requirements, receiving final approval, other incidental approvals, and receipt of its business license from the SCB and other local authorities.
Capturiant is focused on being the leader in hydrocarbon and technology-based carbon credit issuance. Sectors such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, mining, real estate, and high technology are essential to the growth and success of the carbon credit and environmental asset markets thereby forming the core basis of credits issued on the Capturiant exchange. The exchange will be open to carbon and biodiversity credits and offsets, water rights, and other ESG instruments. Utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) and warranty coverage, Capturiant operates on a regulated private-sector model to provide standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-cost validation to an inefficient and outdated industry.
Capturiant consists of financially regulated and highly experienced staff fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. With this skillset, Capturiant is bringing much-needed enhancements to the trust, transparency, quality, tracking, distribution, retirement, and risk management of carbon credits and other ESG instruments.
“We are thrilled to be launching Capturiant and to offer a fresh, innovative approach to environmental asset validation and exchange,” said James C. Row, CFA, Founder and CEO of Capturiant. “The carbon market has been plagued by scandals and inefficiency, and investors don’t know who to trust. Capturiant is dedicated to solving this issue and bringing much-needed transparency and trust to the market.”
“We are also proud to be partnering with Hedera Hashgraph to track the issuance and ownership of environmental assets listed on the Capturiant exchange with our mission to reduce widespread fraud in this industry," added Row. "Hedera is the most-used enterprise-grade public network and has a near-zero carbon footprint, enabling seamless integration with other protocols in an environmentally friendly, fast, and highly scalable ecosystem."
Capturiant's official launch will represent a major milestone and marks the beginning of a new era in environmental asset validation and exchange. Capturiant is headquartered in Houston, with branch offices to be established in Zurich, Abu Dhabi, and Nassau. By offering a reliable and efficient marketplace, Capturiant aims to become the go-to destination for issuers and buyers of environmental assets.
