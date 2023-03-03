Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida - The Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team Announces Partnership With Curbio

Rick Kendrick Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida Partners with Curbio Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Partners with Curbio Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida Partners with Curbio

It may be a perfect partnership: Real estate experts Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty partnering with unique home improvement force Curbio.

Thanks to Curbio, our Home Selling Team can support families in making their home updates, big or small, so that they can get the most money for their sale with minimal time and effort invested.” — Rick Kendrick, Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, USA, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- It may be a perfect partnership: Real estate experts Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty partnering with unique home improvement force Curbio . The end result is home sellers seeing skyrocketing profits.Many families who are selling their homes could make significantly more money if they had some minor work done beforehand. Unfortunately, circumstances and budgets often prevent this. The Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida is here to help.In exciting news, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently announced a new partnership with Curbio, the leading national pay-at-close home improvement solution for homeowners, real estate agents, and brokerages. The new partnership intends to help homeowners maximize their returns when collaborating with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.Benefits of Pre-Listing Updates1. Attract More Buyers: 80% of Americans say they prefer to buy a move-in ready home over one that requires any updating.2. Maximize Sale Price: Increase sales price by 28% with Curbio pre-listing updates.3. Sell Faster: Homes updated by Curbio sell 50% faster than those sold as-is."I have seen firsthand how quickly and effectively Curbio can manage pre-listing home improvements," commented Rick Kendrick, co-owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "Even more impressive is the fact that this partnership leads to amazing profits for the homeowner. Thanks to Curbio, our Home Selling Team can support families in making their home updates, big or small, so that they can get the most money for their sale with minimal time and effort invested."Curbio is best known for its pay-at-close model, which is an ideal fit with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's own services. With Curbio, the company takes care of the home improvements and gets paid when the home sells with no interest, surprise fees, or pricing requirements. Homeowners routinely praise the company for allowing them to make needed improvements and increase profits without any hard work or pre-investment.Curbio can provide a wide range of home improvement services. Some of the most popular from the company include:• Painting walls and ceilings.• Repairing any holes and cracks throughout the interior of the home.• Removing and replacing ceramic bathroom tile.• Replacing a toilet or other bathroom renovations.• Installing hardwood flooring.• Modernizing kitchens with new countertops, stoves, and refrigerators.• Replacing washers and dryers.• Providing first-class professional deep cleaning services.• And much more.Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has a spotless reputation for quickly getting homeowners great deals for their homes without headaches. The company has sold over 5,000 homes totaling over $1B in real estate transactions.The new partnership is anticipated to increase sales and both companies' positive reputations.In a recent five-star review, Chris C., from California, remarked about Your Home Sold Guaranteed, "We had such a great experience selling our home. At first, we were hesitant because our kitchen and bathroom were in bad shape. The realtor let us know about Curbio, who took care of everything. They did an amazing job, and the home sold more quickly. It was a total win-win experience."The future of smarter. More convenient home sales is here thanks to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.For more information regarding Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida, especially if you are considering selling your home, call Rick Kendrick at 561-508-8453 or visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-rickkendrickteam.com . YHSGR is actively recruiting Realtors to cover markets in Southeast Florida and throughout the State. Agents can request a Free PDF Guide to Selling More Homes and Making More Money to learn more.

Rick Kendrick Team Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida | Your Home Sold Guaranteed or We'll Buy It!* Conditions Apply. Call for Details.