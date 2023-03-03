RUSSIA, March 3 - Mikhail Mishustin held talks with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda. The prime ministers discussed Russian-Tajik trade and economic cooperation, interaction in energy, industrial production, transport and culture.

Russia-Tajikistan talks 3 March 2023 Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda 3 March 2023 Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda during the singing of documents following talks. The documents are signed by Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko and Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan Jamoliddin Abdullozoda 3 March 2023

Russia-Tajikistan talks

Documents signed during the talks

Excerpts from the transcript:

Kokhir Rasulzoda: Colleagues,

I would like to again welcome you and all our Russian friends to Tajikistan. Your visit offers an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions on the current aspects of our bilateral relations with a focus on trade and economic ties.

Mr Mishustin, first of all, I would like to wish you a happy birthday, health, happiness and success in your public office.

The relations of strategic partnership and alliance between Tajikistan and Russia are noted for a high level of trust and steadfast mutual support. Russia is one of Tajikistan’s largest foreign economic partners. Last year, trade between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Russian Federation grew to over $1.7 billion, which is 23.7 percent more than in 2021.

Yesterday, you had a productive meeting with Leader of the Nation and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Today, you have met with Chairman of the National Assembly (Majlisi milli) of the Supreme Assembly (Majlisi Oli) of the Republic Tajikistan Rustam Emomali.

Our President outlined the main areas for the further development of the Tajik-Russian economic ties. Our main task is to ensure the full implementation of the instructions issued by our heads of state. Our trade and economic relations obviously have huge potential, and we are ready to work closely together with our Russian colleagues to make sure that it is used in full.

Yesterday, a regular conference on interregional cooperation was held in Dushanbe to discuss business and investment partnership between Tajikistan and Russia. We would like to thank you for attending that conference and for putting forth your proposals.

The conference clearly demonstrated our business communities’ desire to boost cooperation in a broad range of trade and economic areas. The conference concluded with the signing of a package of agreements. As I have learned today, over 26 companies have agreed to sign all the agreements. I believe that this process will continue. Today we will sign intergovernmental and interagency agreements, which will make a positive contribution to the legal framework of relations between Tajikistan and Russia.

I am delighted to welcome you to Tajikistan again and to invite you to take the floor.

Mikhail Mishustin: Thank you. Mr Prime Minister, I am glad to see you again. This is my first visit to Tajikistan as the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. And I want to thank you and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon for the excellent organisation of all events.

As you know, our delegation consists of deputy prime ministers, members of the Government and heads of federal executive bodies. They are using this opportunity to establish direct contacts with our Tajik colleagues on all issues of the bilateral agenda.

Tajikistan is Russia’s strategic partner and ally in Central Asia. I absolutely agree with you: our relations are based on the principles of friendship, mutual respect and brotherhood. This year, we mark 30 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Pursuant to the agreements reached by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the governments are actively working towards fulfilling these plans and developing trade and economic cooperation. You said our trade is worth over $1.6 billion. It is good to see investment grow (around $1.7 billion) but our countries still have great potential in this area.

Yesterday, we attended the forum with representatives of 260 Russian companies, the Russian Government and businesses. I hope that this type of meetings, forums and direct cooperation will allow us to expand cooperation across a range of fields. Here I should mention the geography of region-to-region cooperation: currently, more than 70 regions are cooperating directly with constituent entities and cities in Tajikistan.

Following our talks, intergovernmental and inter-agency documents will be signed on cooperation, tax administration, healthcare issues, customs regulation and other matters. Practical implementation of these documents will consolidate our joint work.

We are successfully expanding cooperation in cultural and humanitarian affairs. This year, we plan to hold Days of Russian Cinema and Days of Russian Culture in Tajikistan.

As concerns higher education, this academic year in Russian universities began with increasing the government quota. We provided 750 places for citizens of Tajikistan and next year, more than 900 places will be available.

As we mentioned earlier, on 1 September 2022, the presidents of our countries attended the opening ceremony for five Russian-language general education schools in several regional centres of Tajikistan. These Russian schools were built as state-of-the-art projects, with high-tech equipment and the most modern study materials. We will continue to increase supplies of Russian-language textbooks and literature, as agreed.

I also want to note the importance of the Russian Teacher Abroad humanitarian project. This international project was launched in Tajikistan in 2017. This year, 74 Russian teachers are teaching in secondary schools in Tajikistan.

Mr Rasulzoda, our agenda is extensive and substantial. I propose that we discuss topical issues of Russia-Tajikistan cooperation.

Documents signed following Russia-Tajikistan talks:

Agreement between the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan on the provision of gratuitous technical assistance to the Republic of Tajikistan for the development and improvement of its tax administration system

Signed by: Deputy Minister of Finance Mikhail Kotyukov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin

Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of health, medical education and research

Signed by: Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko and Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan Jamoliddin Abdullo Abdullozoda

Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of public health and hygiene

Signed by: Head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova and Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population of Tajikistan Jamoliddin Abdullo Abdullozoda

Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the mutual application of digital systems for certification of origin of goods

Signed by: Acting Head of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov and Director General of the Customs Service of Tajikistan Khurshed Karimzoda

Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on mutual recognition of academic degrees and titles

Signed by: Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov and Minister of Education and Science of Tajikistan Rahim Saidzoda

Administrative Agreement between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation and the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the Application of the Agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan on Cooperation in Pension Provision of December 15, 2021

Signed by: Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov and Director of the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Dilmurod Davlatzoda

Roadmap between the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the development of tourism in Russia and Tajikistan

Signed by: Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Kamoliddin Muminzod

Plan of industrial cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan

Signed by: Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexei Gruzdev and Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir

Programme of sports cooperation for 2023 - 2025 between the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation and the Committee for Youth and Sports under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan

Signed by: Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin and Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Sports under the Government of Tajikistan Kurbonali Abdullo Rahmonzoda