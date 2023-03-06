Winston Foodservice Partners with Foodservice Equipment Agents
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston Foodservice, a leading commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer, is happy to announce that Foodservice Equipment Agents (FEA LLC) will now represent them in California and Nevada.
FEA is an independent manufacturers’ representative organization founded in 1996. They market and sell foodservice equipment for the highest quality manufacturers. Winston is proud to be represented by them.
“I am excited to announce that FEA LLC will now represent Winston Foodservice in MAFSI regions 22 & 24,” said Winston Regional Sales Manager Gary Wycoff. “We feel that our technology is a great fit to their focused line list of providing real up-to-date solutions in today’s fast-paced kitchens. Welcome to the Winston family FEA!”
About the Company:
Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries, an American manufacturer of professional foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969. They produce a wide range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to provide its customers with the best products and services through every step of its products’ journey. Contact them today to learn more about their services and equipment.
Suzannah Stephens
