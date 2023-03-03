Rick Kendrick of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Attends the “Real Estate Company of the Future” Conference in Cancun

Rick Kendrick at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Conference in Cancun Rick Kendrick Attends YHSGR Conference in Cancun Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Rick Kendrick Conference in Cancun

Your Home Sold Guaranteed stays on the cutting edge of real estate selling knowledge, motivation, strategy, and tactics.

Dedicated to our Quantum Leap System, Go Serve Big Culture & providing coaching to all our team members. We believe we can lead the way in elevating the lifestyle of agents, buyers, & sellers alike.” — Rick Kendrick, Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A company doesn’t rise to the top of the highly competitive real estate world by being closed-minded or not having a vision. A case in point is Rick and Karey Kendrick, co-owners of the quickly growing, highly-rated Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida. Demonstrating their commitment to their craft Rick and Karey recently announced attendance at the exciting “Real Estate Company of the Future” Conference held from February 27th to March 1st, 2023, in Cancun, Mexico. The conference was held at the famous JW Marriott Resort & Spa Cancun. The excitement surrounding the meeting was very high.“Real estate is our passion, which makes conferences like the Cancun event so important,” commented Rick. “We get to immerse ourselves in the latest ideas, contribute, network, and then share what we have learned with our amazing team of realtors back home. The future is extremely bright for our industry, and we feel wonderful about participating actively in this growth!”Some of the highlights of the conference include talks on:• Building The Real Estate Company of the Future Now.• How to 10× the Quality of Your Accounting Personnel, Bookkeeping System, and P&L for Mega Profits• The Vision, Mission, and Values Needed to Power The Real Estate Company of the Future!• The Definitive Marketing Plan and System for Overflow of Your Ideal Customers• No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs: The Ultimate No Holds Barred Kick Butt Take No Prisoners Guide to Time Productivity and Sanity• Improving Operational Effectiveness: Closing the Gaps on How You Do Things Now and How You Really Want it to be Done!• And much more.Real Estate legends Craig Proctor and Todd Walters, Co-Founders of YHSGR were among the speakers. Craig’s birthday was even celebrated at a special VIP dinner outing.Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is widely acknowledged as the premier real estate company for home buying and home selling needs, as well as being a fantastic team to work with. The company puts an emphasis on leveraging the latest technology, research, and training to produce remarkable results, leading its realtors to incredible opportunities to live lives of abundance.Rick remarked, “We are dedicated to our Quantum Leap System, Go Serve Big Culture and providing valuable coaching to all our team members. We believe we can lead the way in elevating the lifestyle of agents, buyers, and sellers alike. Attending events like this exciting conference allow us to maintain and hone our competitive edge!”To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed, including how to join the team or inquire about selling a home, call Rick Kendrick at 561-508-8453 or visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-rickkendrickteam.com

