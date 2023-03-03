Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida Announces Partnership With Divvy Homes

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Rick Kendrick Team Partners with Divvy Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Partners with Divvy YHSGR Rick Kendrick Team Partners with Divvy

Rick Kendrick and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are always looking for ways to help home buyers. Divvy's Rent-to-Own Your Dream Home Program is exciting.

We love and adore creative real estate programs and outside-of-the-box thinking and innovation that brings value to home buyers, sellers, and in this case, renters as well.” — Rick Kendrick, Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Kendrick and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida are always looking for ways to help homeowners and buyers. Their new partnership with Divvy Homes is a fantastic way for renters to rent their dream home while building savings for a mortgage.For many people saving money for a mortgage while renting a home they love can be exceedingly tricky. This leaves them in a situation of either renting a place below their standards while they save cash or simply postponing their plans to get a mortgage. In exciting news, forward-thinking real estate leader the Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has announced a new partnership with Divvy Homes to solve this problem. Divvy Homes specializes in building programs that put renters in dream homes with built-in savings for a down payment. The new team of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, and Divvy is very exciting for the industry.The Divvy Homes program is a breakthrough five-step process that includes the following:1. Apply for free—no credit check involved. A person can find out if they qualify for the program in minutes.2. Go home shopping. If a person qualifies, Divvy gives them a budget, and they can go home shopping. Most homes on the market can be approved.3. Divvy buys the home. They pay for the home in cash, covering fees, closing, taxes, and insurance. The renter pays 1% to 2% of the selling price, which goes towards savings for their future down payment on their dream home.4. Move In. The monthly rent includes savings going towards the future mortgage. The program is designed to have renters ready to buy the home in three years.5. Decide to buy the home or keep the savings. Plans sometimes change, and in the end, the renter can always get back the money they saved with no problem.Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida is well-known for being the premier real estate company for home buying and home selling needs, who are fearless in partnering with other leaders and innovative minds in the industry. The company is enthusiastic about and embraces the latest technology, training methods, tactics, and strategies to help transform the real estate world and its team, homeowners, and home sellers' lives for the better.Reviews for Rick Kendrick continue to be passionate.Elisua, from West Palm Beach, said in a five-star review, "Rick Kendrick and his staff are hard-working, great at searching for what you want and getting the job done. I will recommend more clients to his Real Estate Company."To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed, including its collaboration with Divvy Homes, call Rick Kendrick at 561-508-8453 or visit Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida Announces Partnership With Divvy Homes

