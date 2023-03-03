Join the MarketsandMarkets Precision Medicine Conference in London on 09th - 10th March 2023
The healthcare sector is accelerating on a trajectory from ubiquitous treatment to truly personalized treatment.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is pleased to announce its upcoming Precision Medicine Conference scheduled for 09th - 10th March 2023 at the ILEC Conference Centre & Ibis London Earls Court, London. This conference aims to bring together leading experts, researchers, and industry professionals to share their insights and experiences in the rapidly evolving field of precision medicine.
Precision medicine is a new approach to healthcare that involves tailoring medical treatments and interventions to individual patients based on their unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Precision medicine aims to provide more effective and personalized treatments that can improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.
Enquire Now: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/precision-medicine-conference/enquiry
The MarketsandMarkets Precision Medicine Conference will cover a wide range of topics related to precision medicine, including genomics, data analytics, drug development, and personalized therapies. The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that will provide attendees with the latest insights and developments in the field.
This conference is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the latest trends and developments in the field of precision medicine. It will provide a platform for leading experts, researchers, and industry professionals to share their insights and experiences in this rapidly evolving field.
The MarketsandMarkets Precision Medicine Conference will cover a wide range of topics, including genomics, data analytics, drug development, and personalized therapies. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, as well as network with peers and industry leaders.
Some of the key speakers at the conference include:
• Manuel Corpas, Scientific Director, Cambridge Precision Medicine
• Jun Wang, Senior Lecturer – Bioinformatics, Barts Cancer Institute/ Queen Mary University of London
• Carole Chedid, Field Application Specialist, Standard BioTools
• Cyndie Forestier, Field Application Scientist, Sengenics
• Samaneh Kouchaki, Lecturer, Machine Learning, University of Surrey
• Hywel Williams, Senior Lecturer in Bioinformatics, School of Medicine, Division of Cancer and Genetics, Cardiff University
• Victoria Sanz Moreno, Professor of Cancer Cell Biology, Queen Mary University of London
• Nagy Habib, Founder and Head of R&D, MiNA Therapeutics
• Sandy Hogg, SVP Alliance Management, PrecisionLife
• Jennifer Barnett, CEO, Monument Therapeutics
• Andrew Pierce, Vice President, Translational Biology, Crescendo Biologics
• Christoph A. Merten, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)
• John Maher, Scientific Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Leucid Bio
• Danuta Jeziorska, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Nucleome Therapeutics
• Arijit Mukhopadhyay, Reader in Human Genetics, University of Salford
• Milena Kalaitsidou, Principal Scientist, Instil Bio
• Amin Hajitou, Professor, Chair of Targeted Therapies, Imperial College of London
• Caroline Hull, Associate Director, Leucid Bio
• Dhavendra Kumar, Honorary Clinical Professor, The William Harvey Research Institute, Bart’s School of Medicine & Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London
• Ozgen Deniz, Lecturer, Barts Cancer Institute/Queen Mary University of London
• Gabriella Ficz, Senior Lecturer, Barts Cancer Institute/ Queen Mary University of London
Become a Sponsor: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/precision-medicine-conference/become-sponsor
In addition to the keynote speeches and panel discussions, the conference will also feature an exhibition area where attendees can explore the latest technologies and innovations in the precision medicine industry.
"We are excited to bring together leading experts and industry professionals in the field of precision medicine at our upcoming conference," said MarketsandMarkets spokesperson. "We aim to provide attendees with the latest insights and developments in precision medicine, as well as the opportunity to network with peers and industry leaders."
The MarketsandMarkets Precision Medicine Conference is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the latest trends and developments in precision medicine. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leading experts, participate in interactive sessions, and network with peers and industry leaders.
Registration for the conference is now open, and early bird discounts are available for a limited time. For more information about the conference and to register, please visit the official conference website: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/precision-medicine-conference/register.
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company that provides quantitative and qualitative insights into markets and industries. The company's expertise spans a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, information technology, and biotechnology.
Nayantara Patil
MarketsandMarkets
+91 70305 60809
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other