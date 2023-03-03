ACS expands eBay store with new Moss Bros partnership
Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS), the U.K.'s leading circular fashion hub, adds Moss Bros as a new partner to its growing eBay shop.
Formal menswear specialist Moss Bros has enlisted the help of ACS to sell its preloved and unworn or returned suits, jackets, and shirts.
Enabling Moss Bros to realise its circular fashion ambitions, the ACS eBay shop helps brands and retailers to create and quickly scale resale offerings. Monsoon was the first retail partner to launch on ACS’ eBay Shop, with more high-street names set to follow.
ACS cleans, sanitises, and repairs second-hand items, making them resale ready, as well as arranging the logistics of item listing and delivery.
Brian Brick, Chief Executive Officer, Moss Bros, said: “Circularity is part of our heritage at Moss Bros. We started as a hire service, and we continue to offer that service to our customers for important events and occasions in their lives. We are always exploring new ways to expand and solidify our commitment to sustainability. Extending the life of clothing that might otherwise go unworn through this partnership with ACS is a great opportunity for us, and a perfect next step on our sustainability journey.”
Andrew Rough, Chief Executive Officer, ACS Clothing, said: "We are delighted to enable Moss Bros to realise its circular ambitions and help the retailer repurpose what would otherwise be classed as end-of-season inventory. eBay is famous for its vast offering of preloved clothing, and this scalable resale partnership with ACS will enable Moss Bros to capitalise on the sustainable fashion movement.
"As the biggest back-end logistics provider of resale garments in the UK., the ACS resale offering extends clothing life to minimise waste and keep current garments in circulation for longer. We take care of textile repairs, eco-friendly cleaning, quality control and more to get those preloved items back on the shelf.”
About Moss Bros
Moss Bros. is all about transformation. Our 170+ years in tailoring have taught us how to take time-honoured codes and help our customers make them their own. That individualistic approach is central to what we do, and we’ve been moving through the decades, always working to inspire the people we dress.
Our heritage is and always will be at the heart of everything we do, but we’re also ready to reflect how our customers’ lives and style have changed. No matter the Moss service, from Custom Made to Hire to Moss Box to ready to wear, we’ve applied our tailoring know-how, creating a personalised experience for everyone.
As always, Moss Bros. is here to help people feel like the best version of themselves in the moments that matter to them.
About ACS
Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS) is the U.K.s largest circular and sustainable fashion fulfilment hub to attain B Corporation status operating from a unique 19,000 sqm automated facility.
ACS works with fashion brands and retailers to support them in their journey of offering fashion in a circular format, through rental, subscription, and resale models, thus reducing waste and capturing value from inventory. The scale of ACS's current facility is vast, ensuring more than 6 million clothing garments are kept in circulation every year.
The company provides a complete rental, subscription and resale fulfilment service, managing the entire process from its purpose-built facility. Its warehouse can store more than three million clothing items and processes in excess of 6 million units per year.
From environmentally friendly cleaning to brand authentication, garment repair, photography, tailored branded packaging and delivery, ACS takes care of the whole process of returns and resale for all fashion goods and accessories. Using ozone technology to sanitise garments, ACS employs microplastic filters to minimise water pollution and recycles the by-product to make building bricks.
ACS works with a variety of fashion brands and retailers, both directly and indirectly through its partners, providing circular fashion rental, subscription and resale capabilities. Its list of customers covers high street menswear brands such as Moss Bros and Slaters Menswear, womenswear brands such as Monsoon and LK Bennett, through to technology partners including:
CaaStle: an e-commerce management service that allows retailers to offer Clothing as a Service (CaaS) to their consumers. CaaStle works with retailers such as L.K. Borrowed, an unlimited subscription clothing rental service from LK Bennett that allows customers to rent some of the brand's most popular pieces on a monthly basis.
Hirestreet: a fashion rental platform that has collaborations with some of the U.K.'s largest retailers, such as Marks & Spencer and Oasis.
Hardly Ever Worn it (Hewi): a luxury re-commerce platform offering fashion, accessories, and jewellery, it also provides a VIP service to sellers, advising them on what to buy and providing a service to manage their wardrobes and decide what to sell on.
Reflaunt: a resale technology provider for some of the world's biggest fashion brands, specialising in the luxury resale market, Reflaunt works with brands such as Burberry, Chanel, Gucci and Versace to create spaces where their customers can sell second-hand clothing, shoes and accessories.
B Corp Certification
Environmental considerations are at the core of ACS, and the brands innovative approach to developing a circular fashion model has helped secure the coveted B Corp status.
Considered to be the gold standard of environmental and social performance, the B Corp certification process is rigorous, and evidence based. Applicants are required to complete an assessment of over 200 questions, for which they will receive a score. Only businesses that achieve a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above can advance through the process.
This score is made up of points that are attributed across several categories, including Governance, Workers, Community, Customers and Environment. Following this in-depth process, the business was awarded an incredibly high score of 150.9 points.
