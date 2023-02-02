ACS named Nudie Jeans U.K. Circularity Partner
Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS), the U.K.'s leading circular fashion hub, has been named the first-ever Official Circular Partner of Nudie Jeans.GLASGOW, UK, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS), the U.K.'s leading circular fashion hub, has been named the first-ever Official Circular Partner of Nudie Jeans.
Made with 100% organic cotton, every pair of Nudie Jeans comes with a promise of free repairs. Textile longevity specialists, ACS will enable Nudie to keep their jeans in the hands of the customers for longer, offering specialised maintenance from its team of tailors for the premium jean brand.
The new ACS repair capabilities will be Nudie's first remote repair service that directly supports the repair teams in the Nudie Jeans Repair Shops.
Ben Lundberg, Supply Chain Manager at Nudie Jeans, said: “We are really excited to partner with ACS, a company that shares our vision for sustainable fashion and that has both the talent and expertise to repair our customer’s loved jeans to the high standard that we strive for ourselves.
“This partnership enables us to double down on our promise of free repairs forever by increasing the number of quality repairs that we are able to do, hopefully lowering the bar for our customers to keep their favourite pair in rotation longer before trading them in to get their reuse discount and start a new journey.”
Chris Mooney, Chief Revenue Officer, ACS Clothing, said: "Keeping fashion textiles in circulation for longer is the backbone of what we do at ACS, and this partnership with Nudie Jeans is a perfect example of sustainable fashion in action.
"Our team of skilled warranty repair specialists are specialists in renewing textiles, from damaged 'non-usable' returns to pre-loved clothing that can be transformed to like-new condition. Our speciality at ACS is extending the life of textiles which ultimately diverts fashion waste from landfill and provides brands and retailers with an additional revenue stream."
About Nudie Jeans
Nudie Jeans doesn’t just offer jeans. With a wear and tear-way of thinking that comes to life through its repair and reuse program, Nudie Jeans provides and maintains a tradition true to the rich history of denim. Founded in Gothenburg in 2001, the Swedish denim company has been recognised for its work with sustainability, both environmental and social. With transparent production and a denim selection made from 100% organic cotton, Nudie Jeans has taken a prominent role in the industry’s work for a more sustainable existence.
About ACS
Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS) is the U.K.s largest circular and sustainable fashion fulfilment hub to attain B Corporation status operating from a unique 19,000 sqm automated facility. ACS works with fashion brands and retailers to support them in their journey of offering fashion in a circular format, through rental, subscription, and resale models, thus reducing waste and capturing value from stock. The scale of ACS's current facility is vast, ensuring more than 6 million clothing garments are kept in circulation every year.
The company provides a complete rental, subscription and resale fulfilment service, managing the entire process from its purpose-built facility. Its warehouse can store more than three million clothing items and processes in excess of 6 million units per year. From environmentally friendly cleaning to brand authentication, garment repair, photography, tailored branded packaging and delivery, ACS takes care of the whole process of returns and resale for all fashion goods and accessories. Using ozone technology to sanitise garments, ACS employs microplastic filters to minimise water pollution and recycles the by-product to make building bricks. ACS works with a variety of fashion brands and retailers, both directly and indirectly through its partners, providing circular fashion rental, subscription and resale capabilities. Its list of customers covers high street menswear brands such as Moss Bros and Slaters Menswear, womenswear brands such as Monsoon and LK Bennett, through to technology partners including:
CaaStle: an e-commerce management service that allows retailers to offer Clothing as a Service (CaaS) to their consumers. CaaStle works with retailers such as L.K. Borrowed, an unlimited subscription clothing rental service from LK Bennett that allows customers to rent some of the brand's most popular pieces on a monthly basis.
Hirestreet: a fashion rental platform that has collaborations with some of the U.K.'s largest retailers, such as Marks & Spencer and Oasis.
Hardly Ever Worn it (Hewi): a luxury re-commerce platform offering fashion, accessories, and jewellery, it also provides a VIP service to sellers, advising them on what to buy and providing a service to manage their wardrobes and decide what to sell on.
Reflaunt: a resale technology provider for some of the world's biggest fashion brands, specialising in the luxury resale market, Reflaunt works with brands such as Burberry, Chanel, Gucci and Versace to create spaces where their customers can sell second-hand clothing, shoes and accessories.
B Corp Certification
Environmental considerations are at the core of ACS, and the brands innovative approach to developing a circular fashion model has helped secure the coveted B Corp status. Considered to be the gold standard of environmental and social performance, the B Corp certification process is rigorous, and evidence based. Applicants are required to complete an assessment of over 200 questions, for which they will receive a score. Only businesses that
achieve a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above can advance through the process. This score is made up of points that are attributed across several categories, including Governance, Workers, Community, Customers and Environment. Following this in-depth process, the business was awarded an incredibly high score of 150.9 points. This score directly results from ACS's dedication to transforming the fashion industry from the traditional take-make-dispose model towards a solution that extends the life of textiles and diverts clothing from landfills. The business is also committed to developing environmentally innovative production processes and employs sustainable cleaning practices and microplastic filters that minimise water pollution. ACS is also creating a biodiversity area with beehives, wildflowers and a wormery within its main facility.
