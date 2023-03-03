“Women’s Shelter”: A Theatrical Performance Explores the Issues of Gender-Based and Domestic Violence

Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic — The Kyrgyzstani public will be able to see the play “Women’s Shelter,” on March 6, 2023, at the Abdumomunov Kyrgyz National Academic Theater – cost-free. The play’s plot takes place on a single day in a small shelter where eight women seek refuge from domestic violence. This theatrical performance is devoted to International Women’s Day and is supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The play is in Kyrgyz language with simultaneous translation into Russian and English. Free tickets are available at the KNADT box office (230 Abdymomunov st.) and on www.ticket.kg. The show will start at 19:00.

“Shelter for Women” is based on the play “Kadın Sığınağı” by the Turkish writer and playwright Tuncer Jucenoglu. It premiered on the stage of the Kydykeyev Kyrgyz State Youth Theatre in June 2022.

“This play is not only about pain, but also about the struggle, hope, strength and solidarity of women. Women should feel that they are not alone in difficult situations,” says Elvira Ibragimova, the play director.

The leading roles are played by Honored Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulmira Tashmatova, Gulmira Tursunbaeva, and Ainur Turgunbaeva, as well as Shekerkhan Zhoomartova, Mairambek kyzy Myskal, Eles Kalmuratova, Ainura Temirova, and Sharshenbek kyzy Aida.

***

This play is supported by USAID’s Jigerduu Jarandar five-year project that strengthens civic society organizations and broader civic participation in the Kyrgyz Republic. Key areas of the project include combating gender-based violence and supporting crisis centers, increasing citizens’ access to justice, strengthening civil society, and improving practices and policies for managing solid waste. The project is funded by USAID and implemented by FHI360.

###

By U.S. Embassy Bishkek | 3 March, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases