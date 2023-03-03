Jobma and JobAdder announce a partnership and Integration
Jobma and JobAdder have announced a Partnership and Integration that will transform the way recruitment and screening works between the two platforms.
Jobma and JobAdder have announced a Partnership and Integration that will transform the way recruitment and screening works.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma is an award winning digital interview software, allowing employers to connect with candidates from anywhere in the world. Jobma's innovative platform provides a range of features such as pre-recorded video interview software, customized questions, automated scheduling, transcription, AI Proctoring and video analytics, making it easier for recruiters to identify top talent and screen candidates faster.
Jobma works with over 2,000+ businesses worldwide, across 55 countries and supports 16 languages, making HR technology accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes. Jobma assists thousands of recruiters in using video to build stronger relationships, present the best talent, and work more efficiently by reducing costs and time to hire by up to 60%. Its strong commitment to privacy and security ensures 100% GDPR and SOC2 Type 2 Compliance.
JobAdder is a recruitment CRM and ATS built by recruiters for recruiters. JobAdder makes it simple to connect the Front and Middle Office platform to a client’s choice of Back Office accounting and HRIS tools for a complete end-to-end talent management solution. With a current customer support satisfaction score of 99.99%, it is the CRM and ATS users love and trust.
JobAdder’s solutions include business development, account management, candidate sourcing, talent nurturing, candidate experience, employer branding, diversity, equity and inclusion, candidate matching, hiring manager collaboration, hiring efficiency, temporary placements, payroll and invoicing and recruitment analytics.
By combining Jobma's cutting-edge video interviewing technology with JobAdder's robust applicant tracking system, recruiters can now benefit from a complete solution that streamlines the entire recruitment workflow. This Integration will enable users to set up video interviews, evaluate candidate responses and share those interviews without leaving the JobAdder dashboard thereby making their recruitment processes more effective, saving time, and reducing costs associated with the hiring process.
Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma, said “We are incredibly excited to partner with JobAdder. This partnership and Integration will be a game-changer for our customers. Our innovative and dynamic video interviewing technology combined with the comprehensive applicant tracking system offered by JobAdder, will offer recruiters an unparalleled recruitment experience. The integration of our platforms will enable recruiters to manage their recruitment processes more efficiently, significantly reducing the time and effort required to screen top talent.”
Regina Dinneen, Head of Product: Partnerships and Integrations at JobAdder added, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Jobma. The integration of our software solutions will enable our customers to have a seamless, end-to-end experience that delivers real value to their businesses."
The partnership between Jobma and JobAdder marks a significant milestone, bringing together two leading companies to deliver a best-in-class solution to customers.
For more information about the partnership, please visit www.jobma.com or contact support@jobma.com.
