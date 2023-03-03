Cybersecurity News Digest from ANY.RUN: February 2023
Meta fixes a 2FA bypass
Meta, has recently addressed a serious security vulnerability that could have allowed cyber attackers to bypass two-factor authentication (2FA) that relies on SMS-based verification. The vulnerability could have allowed cybercriminals to brute-force the verification pin required to confirm someone’s phone number, effectively bypassing the 2FA process.
New hacker group targets China with targeted attacks
Beijing-based security experts have uncovered a new hacking group that has been targeting Chinese online resources. The group poses a serious risk to the country’s data security, experts say.
Reddit falls victim to a phishing attack
An attacker directed Reddit employees to a website that imitated the company’s intranet gateway, in an attempt to steal credentials and auth tokens.
Google Engineers promise to eradicate prototype pollution
Programmers at Google have created a plan to combat prototype pollution, a well-known vulnerability that affects web security.
A critical vulnerability exploited in the ZK framework
The vulnerability that is now tracked as CVE-2022-36537, was used in a recent attack to gain initial access to ConnectWise R1Soft Server Backup Manager software and plant a backdoor.
KeePass denies having a vulnerability
The vulnerability which is now tracked as CVE-2023-24055 was found in an extremely popular open-source password manager KeePass.
