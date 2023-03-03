Cybersecurity News Digest from ANY.RUN: February 2023

ANY.RUN Logo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a cybersecurity company developing an interactive sandbox analytical platform for malware researchers, presents the February 2023 edition of the Cybersecurity News Digest. Here are some highlights from the Cybersecurity News Digest:

Meta fixes a 2FA bypass

Meta, has recently addressed a serious security vulnerability that could have allowed cyber attackers to bypass two-factor authentication (2FA) that relies on SMS-based verification. The vulnerability could have allowed cybercriminals to brute-force the verification pin required to confirm someone’s phone number, effectively bypassing the 2FA process.

New hacker group targets China with targeted attacks

Beijing-based security experts have uncovered a new hacking group that has been targeting Chinese online resources. The group poses a serious risk to the country’s data security, experts say.

Reddit falls victim to a phishing attack

An attacker directed Reddit employees to a website that imitated the company’s intranet gateway, in an attempt to steal credentials and auth tokens.

Google Engineers promise to eradicate prototype pollution

Programmers at Google have created a plan to combat prototype pollution, a well-known vulnerability that affects web security.

A critical vulnerability exploited in the ZK framework

The vulnerability that is now tracked as CVE-2022-36537, was used in a recent attack to gain initial access to ConnectWise R1Soft Server Backup Manager software and plant a backdoor.

KeePass denies having a vulnerability

The vulnerability which is now tracked as CVE-2023-24055 was found in an extremely popular open-source password manager KeePass.

At ANY.RUN we understand the importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to help organizations stay protected against evolving threats.

Read our article for more information on the latest cybersecurity trends and developments.

