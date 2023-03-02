Submit Release
Governor Cooper Statement on Medicaid Expansion

NORTH CAROLINA, March 2 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement:

"An agreement by legislative leaders to expand Medicaid in North Carolina is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here. Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health. I look forward to reviewing the details of the bill."

﻿###

