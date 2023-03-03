Bandicam Dramatically Improves Video Recording Software Performance With AV1 Codec and HDR Recording Support

AV1 Codec and HDR Recording Support - Bandicam Screen Recorder

Bandicam has just unveiled a significant platform update which comes with notable advancements such as support for the AV1 codec and HDR monitor recording.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular screen recording program, Bandicam, releases version 6.1.0, introducing new features for higher quality and efficiency.

Leading screen recorder, Bandicam, has just unveiled a significant platform update with the release of version 6.1.0, which comes with notable advancements such as support for the AV1 (Intel Quick Sync video) hardware acceleration codec and HDR monitor recording. The company has confidently stated that these changes would significantly improve the video recording software's performance.

As evident for a long time, Bandicam has been the go-to application for users to record their computer screen, webcam, games, and other activities. It is extensively used around the world to produce high-quality game recordings, business presentations, instructional tutorials, and more. Moreover, Bandicam 6.1.0 now supports the AV1 codec, a high-performance video codec that is available for free.

To put things in perspective, the AV1 codec was developed as an open-source codec by big companies like Microsoft, Google, Apple, Facebook, Netflix, Nvidia, and Samsung with the aim of attaining 30% greater efficiency than VP9 or HEVC (H.265).

Zun, the administrator of Bandicam, said, "Bandicam has previously supported high compression rate codecs like HEVC and H.264, but adding support for the AV1 codec is a huge improvement. Now, users can produce high-quality videos in smaller file sizes. We always intend to implement the newest and most efficient technologies as soon as possible for our users. Bandicam offers performance considerably superior to other screen capture programs with comparable functions. The new version of Bandicam will now allow users to capture their screens with a higher compression ratio and enhanced video quality.”

The Bandicam 6.1.0 update comes with notable improvements for enhanced user experience and convenience, such as properly recording HDR (High Dynamic Range) monitors, setting the default save folder as ‘My Videos’ instead of ‘My Documents’ when using OneDrive, and automatically stopping recording if there is no sound input for 99,999 seconds during video recording.

According to early reviews, Bandicam has dramatically improved in performance with the addition of AV1 codec support and other cutting-edge capabilities, and is certain to maintain its position as the most popular recording program worldwide. The software has garnered a lot of attention and continues to be actively downloaded. In addition, Bandicam 6.1.0 has been warmly welcomed by many users, who have reported being extremely satisfied with the new version.

Bandicam 6.1.0 is available for free download on the official Bandicam website https://www.bandicam.com/

About Bandicam Screen Recorder

Bandicam is a simple screen recorder for Windows that helps users record anything on their computer screen as high-definition video. This app also allows users to record a specified area on a PC screen and capture games that use DirectX/OpenGL/Vulkan graphics technologies. Bandicam comes with a variety of incredible features that fulfill all necessary preferences of users. The developers of Bandicam regularly add new features to the software for enhanced user experience.