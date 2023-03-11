Senate Candidate Ingalls Denounces Army Ad Campaign and Compares Recruiters to Child Predators
I can see no good moral reason that any person should join the armed forces.
Military recruiters have become the new predators that parents need to be concerned about,”CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS, USA, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Senate Candidate Josiah James Ingalls is urging America’s young people to avoid enlisting in the armed forces in response to the U.S. Army’s launch of its 2023 recruiting campaign.
— Josiah James Ingalls
Ingalls, who is campaigning against Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2024 Republican primary, declares in a detailed position paper on his campaign website that military recruiters are using some of the same tactics as child predators to engage with potential recruits at increasingly younger ages.
“Military recruiters have become the new predators that parents need to be concerned about,” Ingalls writes. “Every parent has a moral and legal obligation to protect their children from sexual predators. And now we are morally bound to protect our children from the predatory behavior of the U.S. armed forces.”
Ingalls proposes federal action aimed at reining in the excesses of military recruitment, including:
1. A law that makes it illegal for recruiters to target any public or private school for children from kindergarten through 12th grade.
2. A law that allows public and private colleges and universities a choice to either ban or allow armed forces recruitment on their campuses, without penalties for either decision.
3. New recruiting standards that honestly address both the advantages and disadvantages of military service.
Ingalls adds that our government ignores the needs of millions of Americans while pursuing power and resources around the world, spending more on the military than the next nine nations combined, six of which are allies.
“Our defense budget accounts for more than 10 percent of all federal spending and nearly half of discretionary spending,” Ingalls writes. “So I have to ask: by what moral right do we maintain a vast and expensive military while we neglect our own people?”
Ingalls concludes: “I can see no good moral reason that any person should join the armed forces. That is and will remain my position until our government puts the American people first, and the pursuit of power and resources last.”
Dan McGowan
Josiah for Texas
+1 512-809-5065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook