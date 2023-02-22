Josiah Ingalls Declares Candidacy for 2024 U.S. Senate race, challenging Ted Cruz
Josiah Ingalls, a Texas businessman, challenges incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz for the Republican nomination.
Texas deserves better than Ted Cruz, aka 'Abandonment Cruz'”CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josiah James Ingalls, a young Texas businessman with a reputation for honesty, frankness and commitment to our state’s working people, has declared his candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2024, challenging incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz for the Republican nomination.
— Josiah Ingalls
Josiah today submitted his Statement of Candidacy (Form 2) to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to formally enter the race. He filed earlier with the FEC to create his campaign committee, taking the first step in his drive to become Texas’ next junior senator.
“Texas deserves better than Ted Cruz, aka 'Abandonment Cruz,' " Josiah said. “I know that I can do a better job at representing all Texans, regardless of their political affiliation. I have a proven track record of being a voice for society's most vulnerable, and fighting to increase the quality of life of others. Now I'm asking you to stand with me and send me to Washington to fight for you and all of us.”
Josiah made recent headlines for creating Camp Haven Homeless Sanctuary on property in Cedar Creek. He owns and operates AAL Services, a landscaping company serving portions of Travis, Hays and Bastrop counties. An amateur physicist and metrologist, he also is author of "The Micro Measurement System: A proposal for ending uncertainty in scientific metrics."
Donations to Josiah for Texas can be made at Winred.com. You can also message the candidate’s team at dan@josiahfortexas.com. The Josiah for Texas campaign website is currently under construction, and will be launching in about two weeks.
Learn more about Josiah at https://www.facebook.com/josiah.j.ingalls/.
Note: If you would like to be among the first people to receive further messages from Josiah for Texas, please send us your email address. You also may contact us by mail, 549 Mesquite Drive, Cedar Creek, TX 78612. Thank you!
Dan McGowan
Josiah for Texas
+1 512-809-5065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook