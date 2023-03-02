Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin visits Yuri Gagarin Russian-Tajik Secondary School

RUSSIA, March 2 - The Prime Minister learned about the school and met with students and teachers.

Mikhail Mishustin visits Yuri Gagarin Russian-Tajik Secondary School. With Minister of Education and Science of Tajikistan Rahim Hamro Saidzoda, Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali and Vladimir Gudkov, director of the school

Mikhail Mishustin visits Yuri Gagarin Russian-Tajik Secondary School. With Minister of Education and Science of Tajikistan Rahim Hamro Saidzoda, Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali and Vladimir Gudkov, director of the school

2 March 2023

Mikhail Mishustin visits Yuri Gagarin Russian-Tajik Secondary School. With Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali

Mikhail Mishustin visits Yuri Gagarin Russian-Tajik Secondary School. With Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali

2 March 2023

Mikhail Mishustin visits Yuri Gagarin Russian-Tajik Secondary School. Signing the guest book

Mikhail Mishustin visits Yuri Gagarin Russian-Tajik Secondary School. Signing the guest book

2 March 2023

Mikhail Mishustin visits Yuri Gagarin Russian-Tajik Secondary School. With Minister of Education and Science of Tajikistan Rahim Hamro Saidzoda, Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali and Vladimir Gudkov, director of the school

Yuri Gagarin Secondary School in Dushanbe was built under the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the Operation of Joint Russian-Language General Education Institutions in Dushanbe, Kulob, Khujand, Bokhtar and Tursunzoda. The schools opened in September 2022.

Construction of the school in Dushanbe was funded by the Russian Federation. The school has 71 classrooms, four computer science classrooms, two computer labs, two gyms, a sportsground, two swimming pools, two libraries, three book depositories, a concert hall, a choreography studio and a Yuri Gagarin memorial.

The faculty includes 59 teachers, including 25 top-class teachers and seven holders of the Merited Teacher title. The school has 960 students.

The curriculum was developed according to the state education standards for primary, general and general secondary education of the Russian Federation. The school also offers a study programme with national subjects, such as the Tajik language, Tajik history and the geography of Tajikistan.

