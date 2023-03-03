Senate Committee Schedule: March 3, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 2023
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Friday, March 3, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:30
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NEW MEXICO
Nicholas Sly, Vice-President, Economist, and Denver Branch Executive,
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
10:30
CS/SB 425 COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY TREATMENT PROGRAMS
(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROMERO)
SB 334 BLACK FIRE RECOVERY (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)
SB 430 MCBRIDE FIRE RECOVERY (BURT/STEFANICS)
SB 251/a METRO DEVELOPMENT ACT CHANGES (HAMBLEN/ORTEZ)
CS/SB 273 HEALTH INSURANCE MENTAL HEALTH COVERAGE
(HICKEY/HEMPHILL)
1:30 p.m.
AGENCY HEARING
(805) Department of Transportation (Simon/Jimenez)
(418) Tourism Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)
(361) Department of Information Technology (Hitzman/Mavrommatis)
(419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)
HAFC/HB 2 REVIEW
LANGUAGE
TECHNICAL CHANGES
OTHER STATE FUNDS (OSF)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.
Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363
EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Friday, March 3, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311
HB 151 NON-TENURE-TRACK FACULTY UNEMPLOYMENT
(TRUJILLO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HB 226 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS & PROCUREMENT CODE
(LARA)
HJM 3/a “YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL EDUCATION”
(LENTE/GURROLA)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar
or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832
HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair
Friday, March 3, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
SB 389 TOURISM DEPT. SPORTS AUTHORITY DIVISION (MAESTAS)
SB 421 ACUPUNCTURIST LICENSURE (SHENDO)
SB 453 PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY PURCHASING (HICKEY)
SB 463 EMERGENCY MEDICAL MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT
(CAMPOS/INGLE)
*SB 484 PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY OBLIGATIONS (HICKEY)
SB 485 NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION (NEVILLE)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Sunday, March 5, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 311
SB 426 ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION (CERVANTES)
SB 427 FIREARM SALES WAITING PERIOD (CERVANTES/ROMERO)
SB 428 FIREARMS IN UNFAIR PRACTICES ACT (CERVANTES)
HB 26/a NOTICE FOR ABANDONED PROPERTY LISTS (CHANDLER)
HB 31/a NO PUBLICATION REQUIRED FOR NAME CHANGES (CHANDLER)
HB 48 INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED RN ANESTHETISTS (MATTHEWS/BROWN)
HB 75/a CHIROPRACTIC SERVICES INSURANCE COVERAGE (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
CS/HB 95 RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE
(LUJAN/SARIÑANA)
HB 106 INCREASE PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PENSION MAX
(ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HB 370 SURPRISE BILLING PROTECTION ACT SUNSET DATE (CHÁVEZ/CADENA)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Monday, March 6, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
SB 285 EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)
SB 412 PHYSICAL THERAPIST MRI ORDERS (PIRTLE)
SB 417 TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE TRACK (BRANDT)
SB 363 VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER EXCLUSIONS (MAESTAS)
SB 371 ATTORNEY GENERAL PERSONNEL EXEMPTIONS (MAESTAS/CHANDLER)
SB 375 RENT INCREASES & AIR CONDITIONING (MCKENNA)
SB 424 CYFD KINSHIP CAREGIVER PAYMENTS (LOPEZ/JARAMILLO)
SB 429 PROHIBIT DOG TETHERING (MCKENNA)
SB 445 PATIENT COMPENSATION FUND SOLVENCY (KERNAN)
SB 449 REAL ESTATE AGENT CONTRACT ACT (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 452 BROADBAND CHANGES (PADILLA)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481
JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Friday, March 3, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321
CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES DEPARTMENT:
TOO BIG TO FAIL?
Executive Order 2023-020
“TRANSFORMING SERVICES FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES,
AND THE
CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES DEPARTMENT”
Office of the Governor (Invited)
Eric Chenier, Principal Analyst
Legislative Finance Committee
CS/SB 117 PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT (SOULES)
SB 138 MEDICAID FALSE CLAIMS CHANGES (NEVILLE)
SB 143 NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE PAYOUTS (MUÑOZ)
SB 146/a TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)
SB 216/a BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS (O’NEILL/CHASEY)
SB 338 TRANSFER OF PROPERTY AFFIDAVITS (NEVILLE)
SB 373 OFFICE OF CHILD ADVOCATE ACT (GALLEGOS/DIAMOND)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 815 0254 3362
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.
Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485
RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair
Friday, March 3, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321
DEBRA GARCIA Y GRIEGO reappointment Department of Cultural Affairs
(ORTIZ Y PINO
ROBERT EDWARD DOUCETTE, JR appointment General Services Department
(DUHIGG)
KATRINA HOTRUM-LOPEZ. reappointment New Mexico Aging and
Long Term Services Department (JARAMILLO)
SB 438 LIMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT ADMIN EXPENDITURES (MUÑOZ/JARAMILLO)
SJR 13 NORTHEAST ABQ LAND SALE (O’NEILL)
SJR 14 ALBUQUERQUE PROPERTY EXCHANGE (PADILLA)
SB 218 LOBBYING ACTIVITY REPORTS (STEINBORN/MOORES)
HB 184/a STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES (MCQUEEN/DIAMOND)
HB 216/a LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY (ROMERO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HJM 2 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (TRUJILLO)
SM 16 STUDY DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PENSIONS (TALLMAN)
SM 52 STUDY ACUPUNCTURE FOR NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES (O’NEILL)
SM 38 STUDY BROAD CANYON RANCH STATE PARK (STEINBORN/SMALL)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.
Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Saturday, March 4, 2023 – 9 a.m. – Room 311
SB 403 HOTEL RENOVATION TAX CREDIT (HEMPHILL)
SB 410 RACETRACK GAMING LICENSE CHANGES (BURT)
CS/SB 514 CREATE ALL CITIES & COUNTIES FUND (KERNAN)
SB 448 HEALTH PRACTITIONER GROSS RECEIPTS (SCHMEDES/MOORES)
SB 472 BALANCE INFO TO CERTAIN BORROWERS (CERVANTES)
SB 51 COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS
(STEFANICS/THOMSON)
SB 74/a ENERGY GENERATION FACILITY REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)
SB 75 SALE OF UNLEADED FUEL AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)
HB 8/a CREATIVE INDUSTRIES DIVISION IN EDD (SZCZEPANSKI/STEINBORN)
HB 44 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANKS (MATTHEWS)
HB 79 3-YEAR INSURANCE PREMIUM RATE HEARINGS (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov
Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary
– Room 323 (505) 986-4265
