Senate Committee Schedule: March 3, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Friday, March 3, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
9:30
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NEW MEXICO
     Nicholas Sly, Vice-President, Economist, and Denver Branch Executive,   
          Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
10:30
CS/SB 425     COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY TREATMENT PROGRAMS
     (ORTIZ Y PINO/ROMERO)
SB 334     BLACK FIRE RECOVERY     (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)
SB 430     MCBRIDE FIRE RECOVERY     (BURT/STEFANICS)
SB 251/a     METRO DEVELOPMENT ACT CHANGES     (HAMBLEN/ORTEZ)
CS/SB 273     HEALTH INSURANCE MENTAL HEALTH COVERAGE
     (HICKEY/HEMPHILL)

1:30 p.m.
AGENCY HEARING
     (805) Department of Transportation     (Simon/Jimenez)
     (418) Tourism Department     (Dick-Peddie/Miller)
     (361) Department of Information Technology     (Hitzman/Mavrommatis)
     (419) Economic Development Department     (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

HAFC/HB 2 REVIEW
      LANGUAGE
     TECHNICAL CHANGES
     OTHER STATE FUNDS (OSF)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.
Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, March 3, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311
HB 151     NON-TENURE-TRACK FACULTY UNEMPLOYMENT
     (TRUJILLO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HB 226     INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS & PROCUREMENT CODE
     (LARA)
HJM 3/a     “YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL EDUCATION”
     (LENTE/GURROLA)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar
     or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, March 3, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
SB 389     TOURISM DEPT. SPORTS AUTHORITY DIVISION     (MAESTAS)
SB 421     ACUPUNCTURIST LICENSURE     (SHENDO)
SB 453     PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY PURCHASING     (HICKEY)
SB 463     EMERGENCY MEDICAL MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT
     (CAMPOS/INGLE)
*SB 484     PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY OBLIGATIONS     (HICKEY)
SB 485     NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION     (NEVILLE)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 311
SB 426     ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION     (CERVANTES)
SB 427     FIREARM SALES WAITING PERIOD     (CERVANTES/ROMERO)
SB 428     FIREARMS IN UNFAIR PRACTICES ACT     (CERVANTES)
HB 26/a     NOTICE FOR ABANDONED PROPERTY LISTS     (CHANDLER)
HB 31/a     NO PUBLICATION REQUIRED FOR NAME CHANGES     (CHANDLER)
HB 48     INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED RN ANESTHETISTS    (MATTHEWS/BROWN)
HB 75/a     CHIROPRACTIC SERVICES INSURANCE COVERAGE     (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
CS/HB 95     RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE
     (LUJAN/SARIÑANA)
HB 106     INCREASE PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PENSION MAX
     (ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HB 370     SURPRISE BILLING PROTECTION ACT SUNSET DATE     (CHÁVEZ/CADENA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 6, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
SB 285     EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION     (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)
SB 412     PHYSICAL THERAPIST MRI ORDERS     (PIRTLE)
SB 417     TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE     TRACK (BRANDT)
SB 363     VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER EXCLUSIONS     (MAESTAS)
SB 371     ATTORNEY GENERAL PERSONNEL EXEMPTIONS     (MAESTAS/CHANDLER)
SB 375     RENT INCREASES & AIR CONDITIONING     (MCKENNA)
SB 424     CYFD KINSHIP CAREGIVER PAYMENTS     (LOPEZ/JARAMILLO)
SB 429     PROHIBIT DOG TETHERING     (MCKENNA)
SB 445     PATIENT COMPENSATION FUND SOLVENCY     (KERNAN)
SB 449     REAL ESTATE AGENT CONTRACT ACT     (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 452     BROADBAND CHANGES     (PADILLA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, March 3, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321

CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES DEPARTMENT:
 TOO BIG TO FAIL?

Executive Order 2023-020
“TRANSFORMING SERVICES FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES,
AND THE
CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES DEPARTMENT”

Office of the Governor (Invited)

Eric Chenier, Principal Analyst
Legislative Finance Committee


CS/SB 117     PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT     (SOULES)
SB 138     MEDICAID FALSE CLAIMS CHANGES     (NEVILLE)
SB 143     NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE PAYOUTS     (MUÑOZ)
SB 146/a     TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES     (SHENDO/HARPER)
SB 216/a     BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS     (O’NEILL/CHASEY)
SB 338     TRANSFER OF PROPERTY AFFIDAVITS     (NEVILLE)
SB 373     OFFICE OF CHILD ADVOCATE ACT     (GALLEGOS/DIAMOND)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 815 0254 3362
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, March 3, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321
DEBRA GARCIA Y GRIEGO     reappointment     Department of Cultural Affairs
     (ORTIZ Y PINO

ROBERT EDWARD DOUCETTE, JR     appointment     General Services Department
    (DUHIGG)

KATRINA HOTRUM-LOPEZ.     reappointment     New Mexico Aging and
     Long Term Services Department     (JARAMILLO)

SB 438     LIMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT ADMIN EXPENDITURES     (MUÑOZ/JARAMILLO)
SJR 13     NORTHEAST ABQ LAND SALE     (O’NEILL)
SJR 14     ALBUQUERQUE PROPERTY EXCHANGE     (PADILLA)
SB 218     LOBBYING ACTIVITY REPORTS     (STEINBORN/MOORES)
HB 184/a     STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES     (MCQUEEN/DIAMOND)
HB 216/a     LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY     (ROMERO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HJM 2     19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL     (TRUJILLO)
SM 16     STUDY DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PENSIONS     (TALLMAN)
SM 52     STUDY ACUPUNCTURE FOR NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES     (O’NEILL)
SM 38     STUDY BROAD CANYON RANCH STATE PARK     (STEINBORN/SMALL)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – 9 a.m. – Room 311

SB 403     HOTEL RENOVATION TAX CREDIT     (HEMPHILL)
SB 410     RACETRACK GAMING LICENSE CHANGES     (BURT)
CS/SB 514     CREATE ALL CITIES & COUNTIES FUND     (KERNAN)
SB 448     HEALTH PRACTITIONER GROSS RECEIPTS     (SCHMEDES/MOORES)
SB 472     BALANCE INFO TO CERTAIN BORROWERS     (CERVANTES)
SB 51     COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS
     (STEFANICS/THOMSON)
SB 74/a     ENERGY GENERATION FACILITY REQUIREMENTS     (SOULES)
SB 75     SALE OF UNLEADED FUEL AT AIRPORTS     (SOULES)
HB 8/a     CREATIVE INDUSTRIES DIVISION IN EDD     (SZCZEPANSKI/STEINBORN)
HB 44     FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANKS     (MATTHEWS)
HB 79     3-YEAR INSURANCE PREMIUM RATE HEARINGS     (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary
     – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

