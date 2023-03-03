Senate Committee Schedule: March 3, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair



Friday, March 3, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

9:30

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR NEW MEXICO

Nicholas Sly, Vice-President, Economist, and Denver Branch Executive,

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

10:30

CS/SB 425 COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY TREATMENT PROGRAMS

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROMERO)

SB 334 BLACK FIRE RECOVERY (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)

SB 430 MCBRIDE FIRE RECOVERY (BURT/STEFANICS)

SB 251/a METRO DEVELOPMENT ACT CHANGES (HAMBLEN/ORTEZ)

CS/SB 273 HEALTH INSURANCE MENTAL HEALTH COVERAGE

(HICKEY/HEMPHILL)

1:30 p.m.

AGENCY HEARING

(805) Department of Transportation (Simon/Jimenez)

(418) Tourism Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

(361) Department of Information Technology (Hitzman/Mavrommatis)

(419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

HAFC/HB 2 REVIEW

LANGUAGE

TECHNICAL CHANGES

OTHER STATE FUNDS (OSF)

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Friday, March 3, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311

HB 151 NON-TENURE-TRACK FACULTY UNEMPLOYMENT

(TRUJILLO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HB 226 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS & PROCUREMENT CODE

(LARA)

HJM 3/a “YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL EDUCATION”

(LENTE/GURROLA)

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, March 3, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 389 TOURISM DEPT. SPORTS AUTHORITY DIVISION (MAESTAS)

SB 421 ACUPUNCTURIST LICENSURE (SHENDO)

SB 453 PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY PURCHASING (HICKEY)

SB 463 EMERGENCY MEDICAL MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT

(CAMPOS/INGLE)

*SB 484 PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY OBLIGATIONS (HICKEY)

SB 485 NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION (NEVILLE)

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 311

SB 426 ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION (CERVANTES)

SB 427 FIREARM SALES WAITING PERIOD (CERVANTES/ROMERO)

SB 428 FIREARMS IN UNFAIR PRACTICES ACT (CERVANTES)

HB 26/a NOTICE FOR ABANDONED PROPERTY LISTS (CHANDLER)

HB 31/a NO PUBLICATION REQUIRED FOR NAME CHANGES (CHANDLER)

HB 48 INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED RN ANESTHETISTS (MATTHEWS/BROWN)

HB 75/a CHIROPRACTIC SERVICES INSURANCE COVERAGE (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

CS/HB 95 RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE

(LUJAN/SARIÑANA)

HB 106 INCREASE PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PENSION MAX

(ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HB 370 SURPRISE BILLING PROTECTION ACT SUNSET DATE (CHÁVEZ/CADENA)

Monday, March 6, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 285 EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)

SB 412 PHYSICAL THERAPIST MRI ORDERS (PIRTLE)

SB 417 TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE TRACK (BRANDT)

SB 363 VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER EXCLUSIONS (MAESTAS)

SB 371 ATTORNEY GENERAL PERSONNEL EXEMPTIONS (MAESTAS/CHANDLER)

SB 375 RENT INCREASES & AIR CONDITIONING (MCKENNA)

SB 424 CYFD KINSHIP CAREGIVER PAYMENTS (LOPEZ/JARAMILLO)

SB 429 PROHIBIT DOG TETHERING (MCKENNA)

SB 445 PATIENT COMPENSATION FUND SOLVENCY (KERNAN)

SB 449 REAL ESTATE AGENT CONTRACT ACT (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 452 BROADBAND CHANGES (PADILLA)

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair



Friday, March 3, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321



CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES DEPARTMENT:

TOO BIG TO FAIL?



Executive Order 2023-020

“TRANSFORMING SERVICES FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES,

AND THE

CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES DEPARTMENT”

Office of the Governor (Invited)

Eric Chenier, Principal Analyst

Legislative Finance Committee



CS/SB 117 PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT (SOULES)

SB 138 MEDICAID FALSE CLAIMS CHANGES (NEVILLE)

SB 143 NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE PAYOUTS (MUÑOZ)

SB 146/a TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)

SB 216/a BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS (O’NEILL/CHASEY)

SB 338 TRANSFER OF PROPERTY AFFIDAVITS (NEVILLE)

SB 373 OFFICE OF CHILD ADVOCATE ACT (GALLEGOS/DIAMOND)

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, March 3, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321

DEBRA GARCIA Y GRIEGO reappointment Department of Cultural Affairs

(ORTIZ Y PINO

ROBERT EDWARD DOUCETTE, JR appointment General Services Department

(DUHIGG)

KATRINA HOTRUM-LOPEZ. reappointment New Mexico Aging and

Long Term Services Department (JARAMILLO)

SB 438 LIMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT ADMIN EXPENDITURES (MUÑOZ/JARAMILLO)

SJR 13 NORTHEAST ABQ LAND SALE (O’NEILL)

SJR 14 ALBUQUERQUE PROPERTY EXCHANGE (PADILLA)

SB 218 LOBBYING ACTIVITY REPORTS (STEINBORN/MOORES)

HB 184/a STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES (MCQUEEN/DIAMOND)

HB 216/a LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY (ROMERO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HJM 2 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (TRUJILLO)

SM 16 STUDY DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PENSIONS (TALLMAN)

SM 52 STUDY ACUPUNCTURE FOR NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES (O’NEILL)

SM 38 STUDY BROAD CANYON RANCH STATE PARK (STEINBORN/SMALL)

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – 9 a.m. – Room 311

SB 403 HOTEL RENOVATION TAX CREDIT (HEMPHILL)

SB 410 RACETRACK GAMING LICENSE CHANGES (BURT)

CS/SB 514 CREATE ALL CITIES & COUNTIES FUND (KERNAN)

SB 448 HEALTH PRACTITIONER GROSS RECEIPTS (SCHMEDES/MOORES)

SB 472 BALANCE INFO TO CERTAIN BORROWERS (CERVANTES)

SB 51 COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS

(STEFANICS/THOMSON)

SB 74/a ENERGY GENERATION FACILITY REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

SB 75 SALE OF UNLEADED FUEL AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

HB 8/a CREATIVE INDUSTRIES DIVISION IN EDD (SZCZEPANSKI/STEINBORN)

HB 44 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANKS (MATTHEWS)

HB 79 3-YEAR INSURANCE PREMIUM RATE HEARINGS (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary

– Room 323 (505) 986-4265

###