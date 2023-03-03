Exhange Students to Study at EMU During Spring Semester

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) hosts students from many international universities it has agreements with every year. Students who come to EMU within the scope of the exchange program return their home with good memories and quality education they receive at EMU. Within the scope of the student exchange program, total of 12 students from Süleyman Demirel University, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University and Zhezkazgan Baikonurov University in Kazakhstan will receive education in EMU Faculty of Education and Faculty of Business and Economics during the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester.

Visiting Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu at her office, the exchange students expressed their contentedness on being here in EMU and stated that they really liked the EMU campus. Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu welcomed the students and wished them a successful academic semester.