Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,056 in the last 365 days.

Exhange Students to Study at EMU During Spring Semester

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) hosts students from many international universities it has agreements with every year. Students who come to EMU within the scope of the exchange program return their home with good memories and quality education they receive at EMU. Within the scope of the student exchange program, total of 12 students from Süleyman Demirel University, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University and Zhezkazgan Baikonurov University in Kazakhstan will receive education in EMU Faculty of Education and Faculty of Business and Economics during the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester.

Visiting Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu at her office, the exchange students expressed their contentedness on being here in EMU and stated that they really liked the EMU campus. Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu welcomed the students and wished them a successful academic semester.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

Exhange Students to Study at EMU During Spring Semester

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more