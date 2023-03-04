Neakasa Launches Powerful NoMo N3 Robot Vacuum & Mop

NoMo N3 Tackles Any Mess in Your House Regardless of Surface Type

CHICAGO, IL, US, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, IL, US, Mar 04, 2023/-- Neakasa, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, recently launched its powerful next-gen Neakasa NoMo N3, a self-emptying 3-in-1 robot vacuum that can be programmed to mop, sweep and vacuum an entire house simultaneously straight from a smartphone or smart device. Equipped with powerful 4000Pa suction capabilities, advanced LIDAR Navigation, and SLAM technology that creates intelligent mapping and routing, Neakasa's NoMo N3 provides the highest industry cleaning efficiency rate of 89%, unlike most of its competitors currently in the market. In addition, Neakasa N3 is smart-home ready so it features Wi-Fi capabilities, Bluetooth, Google Assistant, and Alexa controls so people can use their voice to schedule cleaning days. Neakasa's NoMo N3 is ideal for any home full of messy pets or children. The system will be available to all U.S. customers at the retail price of $429 on Amazon in April.

Neakasa N3 features a 300mL electric water tank with multi-level precision water control to help remove stubborn stains or footprints off the floor. Its built-in electric mopping system monitors and controls water levels according to the dryness or wetness of the floor. Furthermore, users are able to control the mop's moisture levels with the branded Neakasa N3 interactive app available to IOS or Android users.

The app controls and monitors the robot's routes, schedules cleanings, and users are able to set up multiple cleaning map routes as well as virtual Walls, No-Go and No-Mop Zones even when away from home, saving them the trouble of placing physical obstacles to stop the robot from entering certain parts the house. The app features over 20 languages and voices so anyone can use it.

The Neakasa N3's compact body easily gets under beds and sofas to clean every hard-to-reach nook and cranny. Its powerful suction power of 2700Pa is one of the strongest in the market that can handle the daily cleaning of carpets and/or hard floors. In fact, N3 features several suction power modes, including Quiet Mode (650Pa), Standard Mode (1500Pa), Strong Mode (2500Pa), and Max Mode (4000Pa). Once it detects carpet, it automatically boosts its suction power to clean carpeted areas thoroughly without disturbing users with excessive noise.

Neakasa N3 features a 250mL supersized self-emptying dustbin so when the robot finishes a task, it goes back to its charging station to empty its contents so users don't ever have to empty the dust box manually. The collector is big enough to hold trash for approximately 45 days in an oversized built-in 2.5L sealed bag. When the bag is full, all they need to do is take out the bag and throw it in the trash. N3'self-cleaning station features an LED display screen that lights up when the dust bag needs changing, the robot is being charged, or when it's emptying its contents into the dustbin in a clear and simple way so users never have to touch dirt again. Together with the most advanced route planning algorithm, Neakasa N3 plans better cleaning routes than any other robot vacuum and achieves an industry-high cleaning rate of 89%. Neakasa N3 has a mighty 5200mAh battery, and the robot cleaner provides long-lasting cleaning of 320mins for a space of about 200m²(2150ft²). Its anti-drop cliff sensors prevent it from dropping off stairs, and built-in wall sensors allow it to get closer to the wall while operating for best cleaning efficacy.

Neakasa N3 will make its public debut at the Inspired Home Show 2023 this March and will be available for purchase at Amazon.com in April. Welcome to experience it! March 4-7th, Neakasa's booth is in McCormick Place, LAKESIDE CENTER, LEVEL 3 (2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL), Booth #L12825.

For media wishing to review a product or interview a Neakasa representative, please contact Zoe Zhuang at zoezzac@gmail.com. Media samples are limited, and please visit www.Neakasa.com for more information.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as Neabot, is a global brand of smart home cleaning appliances founded in 2017 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles and Tokyo. As a market-leading innovator, Neakasa offers a wide range of products, including smart floor and pet cleaning products. Our professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.