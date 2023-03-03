A Brighter Future for Our Children: Kenneth W. Welch Jr. and the Renewable Energy Revolution

Kenneth W. Welch's revolutionary renewable energy system brings a better future for children worldwide, providing sustainable and accessible energy.

We’re going to create energy inland in places that would never have clean water and power without this technology. And we’re going to change the world for our children’s children.” — Kenneth W. Welch Jr., Founder & CEO of Global’s Corporate Machine

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where climate change and social responsibility are becoming increasingly important, visionary entrepreneur Kenneth W. Welch Jr. is taking the lead in making a positive impact on both the environment and the lives of children around the world. A recent article in The Wall Street Times writes; Welch’s dam-free, wave-driven hydropower system is transforming the energy industry and addressing severe issues confronting today's children.

Despite recent efforts to improve access to electricity, over a billion people worldwide still lack reliable access to energy, while children across the globe are forced to work in hazardous mines to mine cobalt and other raw materials used in the production of batteries, magnets, and electronics.

Global's hydropower system provides an eco-friendly, efficient solution to these issues. His system is designed to generate electricity with low emissions and little dependency on resources like cobalt and lithium. The hydropower system has both onshore and offshore deployment options, making it a commercial solution that can be used to power entire communities.

Moreover, Global's system is also creating new opportunities for children by providing a reliable source of energy. Children are the most vulnerable when it comes to the adverse consequences of a lack of energy access. For example, lack of access to electricity hinders their access to education, healthcare, and other essential services, making it difficult for them to break the cycle of poverty. It provides sustainable and reliable energy sources that can be deployed in remote and underserved areas, making it possible to power schools, hospitals, and other community infrastructure. By bringing innovative renewable energy solutions to the world stage, Welch is offering his dedicated effort to transform the severe issues confronting today's children.

Mr. Welch's vision is to be a good steward of the planet and create a world that is sustainable for future generations. Welch believes that this technology will help create a better world for our children's children. “We’re going to create energy inland in places that would never have clean water and power without this technology. And we’re going to change the world for our children’s children,” said Welch.

Deployment of Global's hydropower system also helps to eliminate child labor in the mines. Artisanal mining is a significant contributor to child labor, and it is often linked to environmental damage, corruption, and human rights violations. Welch’s system offers a sustainable alternative to the use of batteries and magnets that are often produced using child and slave labor. Welch’s hydropower system is a more ethical, sustainable solution to meeting energy needs.

Welch Jr.'s commitment to creating a sustainable future has earned him recognition and respect from industry leaders and environmental advocates alike. His companies, including Global Oceanic Designs, Inc., SeaDog Systems, Inc., and Diamond Infrastructure Development, have received numerous awards and accolades for their groundbreaking work in renewable energy technology. Mr. Welch's vision for a sustainable future is an inspiration to all who care about the environment and the well-being of children around the world. Through his innovative work, he is making a real difference in the lives of children today and building a better world for future generations.

You can read the entire article here: https://wallstreettimes.com/a-vis-sustainable-future-how-kenneth-welch-jr/