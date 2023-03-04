RealtyJuggler Announces 2023 eCards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced that new Holiday and Occasions eCards have been released as part of RealtyJuggler's expanding libraries of content. "Every year we release new built-in eCard content so that our Real Estate professional clients have fresh content that they can share with their Sphere of Influence." Says Scott Schmitz, President and CEO of RealOrganized, Inc. "Fresh content means that our clients don't have to worry about sending the same card to a client twice in a row."
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) contains a vast library of real estate specific content including business letters and drip sequences, eCards, and flyers. The eCards are pre-written emailable animated cards and are a lighthearted way to keep in touch with clients for both holidays as well as personal touches such as birthdays, anniversaries, and the closing anniversary of their home purchase. RealtyJuggler has been providing eCards to their clients since 2015 and updates the content each year in January.
Holiday eCards are available for both USA and Canada national holidays, non-secular holidays like Easter, as well as fun holidays such as May the 4th (Star Wars Day) Saint Patrick's Day, and Cinco de Mayo. These eCards can be sent individually or as scheduled bulk email and can even be customized.
These eCards are provided in addition to the many other features of RealtyJuggler such as SMS texting, tracking of showings, offers and as well as a comprehensive set of real estate specific calculators.
Complimentary training and technical support are available by phone and are part of RealtyJuggler's 90-day free trials and memberships. Contact RealtyJuggler to get started.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, voice dialing, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
Scott Schmitz
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
Scott Schmitz
RealOrganized, Inc
+1 970-672-3467
