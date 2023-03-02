Modern and minimal kitchen inside Missouri's first Passive House

High-performance home satisfies the energy efficiency requirements of Phius certification

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kala Completes First Passive House in Missouri. High-performance home satisfies the energy efficiency requirements of Phius certification.

Kala, the leading builder of high-performance homes in the Kansas City area, has completed the first Phius certified building in Missouri. Located in Kansas City’s historic Beacon Hill neighborhood, the 2,571 square foot home was finished and certified in November 2022 and sets a new standard for homes by delivering exceptional comfort, enhanced occupant health, rugged durability, and unsurpassed energy efficiency.

The rigorous certification process was conducted by Phius, a non-profit organization that is committed to decarbonizing the built environment through high-performance construction. This mission includes developing locally tailored, globally applicable passive house building performance standards, evaluating designs against those standards, and then rigorously testing the built structure to ensure the standards were effectively applied.

“Obtaining the Phius certification validates the passive house principles that we’ve been building with for years and shows our dedication to serving the Kansas City community,” said David Schleicher, Kala managing director. “We’re committed to delivering high-performance new builds and retrofits that provide our clients with comfortable, healthy, durable and sustainable homes built to last four to five times longer than a contractor grade home.”

Phius conducted an initial design certification in March 2022 and a final certification in November that confirmed the home met all the standards of the Phius CORE 2021 program. The evaluation showed that the Beacon Hill project achieved a score of 32 on the HERS (Home Energy Rating System) Index, the industry standard for energy efficiency. The U.S. Department of Energy stated that the average resale home has a HERS score of 130 making this home 80-90 percent more efficient than the average home in Kansas City.

The Phius CORE 2021 report also revealed that due to a combination of efficient heating and cooling, continuous insulation, and other high-performance features, the Beacon Hill home uses far less electricity than the typical one to provide adequate heating and cooling. An additional assessment by a certified energy rater projected that the owners of this Kala house will save approximately $200 per month compared to a traditionally built home, at 2023 energy rates. The home also met the criteria of the Energy Star v3 and v3.1 program and DOE Zero Energy Ready home.

About Kala

Kala believes the modern American home can and should support a rich and comfortable lifestyle while contributing to the health and welfare of its occupants, the planet, and future generations. We bring total dedication to building your certified, high-performance home to maximize health, comfort, durability, affordability, and sustainability, regardless of how big or small, modest or luxurious, urban or rural it might be. Learn more at https://www.kalabuilt.com.