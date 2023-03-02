Annuity.com adds A.I. System to Enhance Content Delivery
A.I. helps manage the flow of content as “Super Boost©” readies for release.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annuity.com and Artificial Intelligence pioneer, AIMISocial announces their collaboration on providing a meaningful and constant flow of the information supplied by their agent authors to their readers.
“As we have grown, the difficulty is not the creation of content provided by our agents, it is the organization of that content to become a valuable experience for our readers,” said Bill Broich, Co-Owner of Annuity.com
At Annuity.com, we currently manage 1300 different articles (40 new articles monthly) in six categories, many provided by our agents and professional contributors. Most people would think of A.I. as a content creator, but we did not. The A.I. system provided by AIMISocial has allowed us to prioritize our articles for the benefit of both the agent and the reader.
We have planned to release an industry first, “Super Boost,” and AIMISocial’s Artificial Intelligence provided the perfect system. We can now use A.I. as a content delivery system to maximize the power of our agent’s content.
“Working with the Annuity.com team has allowed us to learn more about their industry and custom build a system that enhances their information delivery efforts,” said Pete Pena, President of AIMISocial.
“The experience has helped both of our companies learn new ways to accomplish our goals in an efficient manner. Annuity.com is an annuity and retirement industry leader, and we are proud to be able to help them expand their offering with A.I.,” said Zachary Hedges, Co-Founder, and CEO, AIMISocial.
Super Boost© is a proprietary and exclusive system designed to expand and magnify an agent’s content reach far beyond normal choices. Deep expansion into database marketing and Social Media Marketing will help agents increase their targeted market lead generation. Combined with our Internet Reputation system, we can now help the agent magnify their marketing options that have been inaccessible before.
AIMISocial’s proprietary AI social media content automation platform allows businesses to leverage multiple AI algorithms and machine learning processes to automatically create social media management, content, and marketing strategies for businesses, teams, or clients every month.
Annuity.com is the second oldest financial website on the internet. We take every opportunity to be a source of dependable information regarding the annuity industry.
