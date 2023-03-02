Vietnamese electrical vehicles reach US customers

VIETNAM, March 2 -

CALIFORNIA — Vietnamese electrical carmakers VinFast on March 1 delivered its first 45 VF 8 City Edition electric SUVs to US customers at nine California showrooms, marking its official entry into the US automobile market.

These initial deliveries are from the first shipment of 999 City Edition vehicles, which were shipped to the US in December last year. The version comes in both Eco and Plus trim with an EPA-rated range of 207 miles and 191 miles, respectively.

Other vehicles will continue to be delivered to customers at VinFast’s stores or through a home-delivery service.

Besides financial promotion for US consumers, VinFast also offers an impressive 10-year warranty for their vehicles and batteries, as well as mobile repair services, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

The VF 8 City Edition offers many smart technology features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Smart Services to become a mobile platform that connects all aspects of life. These features will be enhanced regularly using over-the-air (FOTA) updates to improve vehicle functionality and customer experience. — VNS