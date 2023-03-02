Hà Nội to host Việt Nam Medipharm Expo 2023

VIETNAM, March 2 -

HÀ NỘI — The 30th Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Medi-pharm Expo 2023) will take place in Hà Nội from May 10-13 with the participation of 350 domestic and foreign enterprises, the event's organisers have announced.

Exhibitors from India, Belgium, Taiwan (China), South Korea, Hong Kong, Israel, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, New Zealand and mainland China will showcase advanced equipment and technologies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in over 500 booths.

The expo would offer organisations and businesses opportunities to enhance the exchange of experiences, promote their products, seize investment opportunities, and transfer technologies to improve efficiency in production and business, organisers said.

A conference on improving the quality management system in line with production practices at pharmaceutical factories according to GMP standards will be held on the sideline of the expo.

Other seminars on maxillofacial and maxillofacial aesthetics and new advances in the treatment of immunopathology, diabetes, cardiovascular and neurological diseases, and online B2B business matching, will also be included.

Vietnam Medical Import Export JSC and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC will organise the upcoming event at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre.

The previous edition attracted over 150 foreign and domestic exhibitors. — VNS