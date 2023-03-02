2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents The Seasons of Life by Connie L. Harris

Author Shares Her Heart-Wrenching Novel of A Rape Victim and How the Lord Light Her Path

She found her way to Jesus, and he set her free from the bondage and chains of sin and shame.” — Connie L. Harris

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life may throw thousands of dagger-like problems and challenges that may hinder your journey, but no challenges or problems can’t be vanquished by the guidance and grace of Jesus.

In collaboration with Authors Press, Connie L. Harris will exhibit her novel The Seasons of Life at the Tucson Festival of Books which will take place at the University of Arizona campus this March 4 and 5, 2023. The book recounts the story of a young girl who was given an arduous and disheartening challenge in her lifetime but she remained strong — withstanding the painful incident through Jesus’ grace.

Despite being brutally raped for years, the young girl sought and eventually found her way to Jesus which helped her cope with the incident. The young girl then goes on to tell everyone the miracles that God has performed in her life. A heart-stirring novel that will certainly touch the hearts of the readers.

Connie L. Harris, a skilled author, resides in Ward, Arkansas. Harris has four children and is happily married with her loving husband, Ron. For over 40 years, she has been a Stonecroft Speaker. Also, she is a former Administrative Assistant for the Pine Bluff Christian Women’s Club.

The Seasons of Life

Written by Connie L. Harris

