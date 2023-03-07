Croton-Harmon Union Free School District Completes $3.425 Million Energy Savings Project
Energy Generation and Energy Savings Measures Modernize Schools and Facilities, Reduce Energy Costs and Improve Learning Environment for Students and Staff
Energia is pleased to be a part of the Board of Education’s and Superintendent Walker’s shared vision to provide Croton-Harmon with world-class environments to learn, work, gather, and make memories”CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY, US, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Croton-Harmon Union Free School District and energy savings project partner Energia (www.EnergiaSaves.com) today announced the completion of a comprehensive energy-savings project across the district’s schools, administration and transportation facilities. The project, launched in March 2021, will yield $1.5 million in net cash for the school district to use during the project’s 18-year term, including $188,000 in guaranteed energy savings in the first year, and will also eliminate 1,200 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) every year.
— Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia
“The entire Croton-Harmon School District community will benefit from our modernized facilities and the enhanced learning environment we have created with guidance from the Energia team,” said Stephen Walker, Croton-Harmon Superintendent of Schools. “Energia worked with us every step of the way, from initial project assessment through contractor selection to final walkthrough and evaluation of our facilities. We are very satisfied with the entire process and successful outcome.”
“We are pleased to be a part of the Board of Education’s and Superintendent Walker’s shared vision to provide students, staff, and the Croton-Harmon community with world-class environments in which to learn, work, gather, and make memories,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia. “Our energy services company partner Honeywell Building Solutions did an outstanding job accomplishing the energy savings project goals and facilities transformation.”
The energy-savings measures at Croton-Harmon included upgrading lighting and temperature controls and increasing classroom comfort through a comprehensive LED lighting conversion, a pneumatic to Direct Digital Control (DCC) conversion, boiler burner control upgrades, building envelope improvements and steam trap replacements. Roof-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) panels were installed on the three school buildings yielding over 350 kW of power to reduce utility energy costs, generate revenue and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.
Energia, an energy-savings financial engineering firm, acted as a technical owner’s rep, providing expert guidance and technical oversight for the district throughout the energy performance contract. The entire project will pay for itself without the need for district or taxpayer funding through the use of an energy performance contract (EPC), which is a budget-neutral approach for improving facilities that reduces energy usage while increasing operational efficiency. This approach enables Croton Harmon School District to pay for today’s facility upgrades with tomorrow’s energy savings – without tapping into capital budgets.
ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as school districts’ technical, financial, and statutory compliance representative. This approach allows school districts to enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements, and improved learning environments for over one million schoolchildren. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com
