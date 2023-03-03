Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Zachary Blumenthal, Managing Director Investment Banking
We are very pleased that Zachary Blumenthal has joined our team. Zach’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachary Blumenthal was previously a Managing Director in the investment banking division of EF Hutton. During his two years there he originated, facilitated, and/or worked on almost 100 public and private finance transactions exceeding $1B in aggregate capital raised. Such transactions included IPOs, uplists, follow-on offerings, registered direct offerings, CMPOs, at-the-market offerings, PIPEs, traditional private placements (including pre-IPO and pre-uplist bridge offerings), debt offerings, IPOs of SPACs, equity line transactions, and cross-border securities offerings. Additionally, he facilitated M&A transactions (including reverse mergers) and provided advisory services to public and private companies.
— Founder and CEO, John Lowry
Mr. Blumenthal also has 10 years of experience as a securities, capital markets, and corporate attorney. His practice focused on public and private finance transactions, M&A transactions (including reverse mergers), securities law compliance, and corporate governance. He represented issuers, investment banks, and investors in connection with such matters. He has extensive experience with applicable regulatory authorities, including the SEC, FINRA, the NYSE, and NASDAQ. Prior to joining Spartan Capital and EF Hutton, Mr. Blumenthal was a partner at the law firms of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck P.C. He received his J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law (now known as Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University).
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Zachary Blumenthal has joined the Spartan team. Zach’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm and Investment Banking Department, as we continue to evolve and grow.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.
