Rams’ Reiss, Toure, Hattix-Covington earn A10 honors

KINGSTON, R.I. — Rhode Island head coach Tammi Reiss was named the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year for the second time in three years while junior Mayé Touré earned Most Improved Player of the Year. Touré also earned a spot on the All-Conference first team while grad transfer Madison Hattix-Covington was named to the All-Conference Third Team, the league announced Tuesday. The Rams had an All-Conference First-Team selection for the fourth straight year for the first time in program history.

The Rams finished their regular season in historical fashion under Reiss, clinching a share of the regular season title for the first time ever. In her fourth year at the helm, she led the Rams to 23 wins, the most in program history. Rhody also won 14 A-10 games and 13 games at the Ryan Center- both also program bests. URI received votes in national polls for the second straight season, again, for the first time ever. Reiss, who was named the 2020-21 A-10 Coach of the Year, is the first head coach to earn the COY honor twice at the helm. Besides Reiss, Linda Ziemke was the first and only other head coach in Rhody history to earn Coach of the Year. Ziemke was named COY after leading the Rams to the only NCAA Tournament appearance in 1995-96. Reiss is the only coach in program history to lead the Rams to back-to-back 20-win seasons.

Touré, the Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player, had a breakout season in 2022-23. Her offense exploded, after being limited to 9.3 minutes per game last year with the Rams, Touré earned her role as starter, contributing 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season. Touré averaged 2.4 points and 3.9 boards in 2021-22. She finished the regular season with 12 double-doubles, entering the year with just one career double-double to her name. She improved her shooting as well- coming into the season the Athis-Mons, France native was 39.5 percent from the floor. This year, she leads the league shooting 53.8 percent (164-305). Her efforts to lead Rhode Island to their best season in program history also earned her a spot on the All-Conference First Team. Touré is the seventh Ram all-time to earn a First-Team honor.

Madison Hattix-Covington was named to the All-Conference Third Team after being the glue of the Rams all season. Hattix-Covington finished out the regular season second on the team in scoring, providing 10.6 points and 4.9 rebounds each time out. The Rams were 13-2 when the Killeen, Texas product collected 5.0 rebounds or more this season. She had two double-doubles while in Kingston, and led the team shooting 74.3 percent at the charity stripe.

The Rams are back in action this weekend at the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Tournament, playing in the quarterfinal round for the third straight year. Their first game is Friday, March 3 at 5:00 p.m. against the winner of game 6 (Duquesne/Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington) at CHASE Field House in Wilmington, Delaware.

All-Conference First Team

Anna DeWolfe, Fordham

Asiah Dingle, Fordham

Sam Breen, Massachusetts

Sydney Taylor, Massachusetts

Mayé Touré , Rhode Island

Talya Brugler, Saint Joseph’s

All-Conference Second Team

Elle Sutphin, Davidson

Megan McConnell, Duquesne

Ber’Nyah Mayo, Massachusetts

Addie Budnik, Richmond

Brooke Flowers, Saint Louis

Kyla McMakin, Saint Louis