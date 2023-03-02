URI 101 Mentors Needed – apply by March 20

March 2, 2023

Applications are now open for URI 101 mentors for the fall 2023 semester; new and returning mentors should apply by March 20 to serve as mentors for incoming students in URI 101 (Planning for Academic Success), a required class for all incoming students.

URI 101 helps new URI students transition to college.

Mentors share vital information with students on getting involved, developing academic and personal skills, academic and career planning, inclusion and diversity at URI, and utilizing campus resources.

Applicants must be in good disciplinary and academic (2.0 or higher) standing; committed to engagement, equity, inclusion and social justice; willing to learn and develop; possess strong time-management, creativity, and self-motivation skills and a strong work ethic; and be enrolled full-time (12+ credits) this fall.

Mentors also take a three-credit course, CSV301/302, which supports development of their mentoring and leadership skills. More details will be shared as part of the application and interview process.

This is a great leadership opportunity for students, offering the chance for network and resume building.

For more information, contact Marije Thomas (marije.thomas@uri.edu).