GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS RECOGNIZED ON CRN’S 2023 MSP 500 LIST, ELITE 150
GDS ranks amongst the top technology providers in North America
GDS has extensive knowledge of the entire MSP/MSSP stack of capabilities, and we love to put them to work for our client partners. ”LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Systems (GDS), a leading full-service managed service provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Global Data Systems to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
— Bob Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Global Data Systems
MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”
“Global Data Systems (GDS) is proud to be recognized on the CRN MSP Elite 150 list”, said Bob Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Global Data Systems. “Our team of people work tirelessly to maintain a high level of service while also innovating in our processes, products and services. GDS has extensive knowledge of the entire MSP/MSSP stack of capabilities, and we love to put them to work for our client partners. This recognition is about our people and their commitment to the core values we hold dear while providing efficiencies and cost savings to our client partners.”
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
About Global Data Systems
Established in 1987, Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice & Collaboration and Cloud services. We help organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through strategic application of world-class IT solutions. It is our passion for making IT simple that empowers our clients to reach their highest potential. With GDS as a partner, you can quit worrying about IT and focus on what matters most…your business. GDS is headquartered in Lafayette, LA with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, Lockport, and Houston, Texas.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
