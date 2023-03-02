2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents Poetry for the Spirit by Shereema Dumas

An Evocative Collection of Poetry Is Set To Explore Life’s Journeys at the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where people often feel like they are not heard or given importance, poetry provides an outlet to share their innermost thoughts and feelings and connect with others who have gone through the same experiences.

A deeply personal collection of poems that draws from the author’s life experiences and emotions while also tapping into the universal themes that connect us all. Shereema Dumas, a gifted poet and a writer, in collaboration with Authors Press, proudly shares her book “Poetry for the Spirit” at the Tucson Festival of Books which will be held at the University of Arizona campus this March 4 and 5, 2023.

The author aims to touch upon life’s many journeys and wishes to inspire, move, and challenge her readers to think and feel deeply about their life experiences. With its evocative imagery and powerful language, Poetry for the Spirit is a must-read for readers of all ages and is perfect for those who yearn to be soothed and uplifted by the power of poetry.

Read more of Shereema Dumas’ Poetry for the Spirit, grab your copies on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Poetry for the Spirit

Written by Shereema Dumas

