2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents Rapa Nui Settlers by Francis Pitard

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How much have you known of the Polynesian settlers? Francis F. Pitard’s Rapa Nui Settlers: By Choice and Necessity the Sequel of Heirs of a Lost Race takes readers on a gripping journey through Polynesian history and myths. This engaging tale tells the story of brave warriors who journey the mighty ocean as they battle waves, dreadful fate, and their self-doubt to create a thriving settlement in what is now known as Easter Island.

The Polynesians were seafarers rarely discussed in fiction and anyone— including those who are avid fans of history -- find it strange knowing how influential they have been. As a matter of fact, the famous beach sport of surfing was an invention of the same people who helped found many Austronesian cultures that thrived despite the harshness of island life.

Pitard’s innate skill in writing is a refreshing change that weaves together mastery in squeezing out imagery in the readers’ head and an easy-to-understand picture of the Polynesian community.

This book is a sequel of the author’s previous book Heirs of a Lost Race— a romantic tale set in another Polynesian setting. Both books allow the readers to glimpse into the rich and captivating tales from Polynesian history and myths.

This is a must-read for anyone looking to immerse themselves in a world of adventure, bravery, and perseverance.



