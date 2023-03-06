Hope for Cuba Foundation Visits Cuban Embassy

H4C staff and embassy consul members H4C staff and embassy consul members in front of Jose Marti statue H4C staff and embassy consul members

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hope for Cuba Foundation Founder and President Jorge Ignacio Fernandez, introduced Advisory Council member and CCO of FMI, The Food Industry Association, Mark Baum, to Cuban Ambassador Lyanis Torres and her staff at the Cuban embassy in D.C..

The Hope for Cuba Foundation project “Food for Cuba.” Will be made possible with the help of FMI, The Food Industry Association and its members.

About Hope For Cuba Foundation:

Hope For Cuba is a non-profit humanitarian organization. Its key purpose includes providing humanitarian aid to the Cuban people, conducting humanitarian projects related to health and medical matters, promoting entrepreneurship and business opportunities, expanding cultural exchanges, encouraging scientific research collaborations, and supporting a path to achieving full normalization of relations.

You can learn more about HFC, sponsor a water filter station in your name, donate to Food for Cuba or other projects by visiting www.hopeforCuba.org