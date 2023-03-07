Sirqul Welcomes Smart Eye Technology as New Strategic Alliance Partner
Sirqul announces Smart Eye Technology as a new Alliance Partner to add advanced privacy and security to Sirqul’s Smart Building and Smart Retail solutions.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sirqul announced today that Smart Eye Technology, an Atlanta based company that has created an advanced, comprehensive information and security solution that utilizes continuous facial recognition, fingerprint, and behavioral biometrics technologies such as handwriting to protect private chats, documents, data, and more, will join its Strategic Alliance Program (https://corp.sirqul.com/strategic-alliance-partners-2/). Both companies are excited about the security and privacy capabilities that, when combined, can offer a compelling and feature rich set of solutions for their respective customers.
Sirqul has been building its unique capabilities with its Strategic Alliance Partners since 2012 and chooses only a few companies to add to the Alliance per year. Companies must have market-leading, innovative, and complementary solutions to create a mutually beneficial partnership by augmenting existing Sirqul solutions that will improve consumer and business experiences for customers. By working together under this Strategic Alliance Program partnership, Sirqul and Smart Eye Technology will add an unparalleled, robust security and privacy feature to its large portfolio of solutions.
“Smart Eye’s APIs and SDK enables a way to identify, track, and make sure that the person viewing the screen has the right to do so,” said Robert Frederick, Founder and CEO of Sirqul. “In a world that is interconnected, we are excited about enabling functionality within our Touchscreen and Kiosk Interfaces within the world of Smart Retail, Smart Buildings, transportation and logistics systems, and user authentication within mobile apps. As we have done with other Strategic Alliance Customers, we see a way to secure payments, even at POS systems, to enhance our SubPay product (https://corp.sirqul.com/iot-solutions/subpay/) and provide our worldwide customers with a best-in-class security layer that we could not do on our own.”
“We are pleased to partner with Sirqul,” said Dexter Caffey, CEO of Smart Eye Technology. “Smart Eye Technology uses continuous facial monitoring to ensure that only the authorized faces should have access to critical information. By working with Sirqul through SDK collaboration, we can give access to all of the developers who register on Sirqul’s Development Portal to utilize our technology and spread the word. We envision the potential for possibly creating new monetization opportunities in projects such as smart cities, smart buildings, smart retail, POS systems, and more.”
About Smart Eye Technology
Smart Eye Technology protects businesses that share highly sensitive files such as financials, legal contracts, wiring instructions, employee information, new innovation ideas, and more. Whether sharing internally with employees – working on-site or remotely, or externally with vendors or customers, Smart Eye Technology provides unprecedented data and information security.
About Sirqul, Inc
Sirqul (https://sirqul.com) provides an Engagement-as-a-Service Augmented Intelligence of Things Platform that drives engagement, operational efficiency, predictive visualizations, rapid innovation, and new revenue streams for businesses of any size. At the foundation of Sirqul’s platform are 605 APIs, 93 microservices, 3 distinct IoT hardware product offerings, and 30+ customizable native application templates that companies can use to get started on the platform. Sirqul is device, protocol, and cloud-agnostic – fostering an interoperable system for building future-proof API-powered solutions for retail, smart cities, new construction, mobility, logistics, campuses, buildings, entertainment, sports, and more. Books have been written about Sirqul’s mission to make it possible for anyone to quickly build web, mobile, and IoT Applications using their platform and are available upon request.
