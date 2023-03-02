Sapphire Metal Finishing Now Offers Powder Coating
Leading anodizing company announces service expansionCALDWELL, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapphire Metal Finishing is an Idaho based company that specializes in chemfilm and aluminum anodizing services. For years, their primary focus has been to improve and perfect the anodizing process in order to provide customers with high quality results and short lead times—which they have done and continue to do.
Recently, however, they have decided to expand their service offerings. Sapphire Metal Finishing is proud to announce that they now have powder coating capabilities.
Powder coating is a metal finishing process in which a dry coating is applied to a metal surface via an electrostatic gun. It is a popular finishing choice for a variety of reasons.
Powder coating is very durable—extremely resistant to corrosion, abrasion, chipping, fading, and other types of wear and tear. It also has high aesthetic value, as it creates an even, consistent finish and is available in a vast array of colors. Additionally, powder coating is VOC-free, which makes it an eco-friendly coating option.
The Sapphire Metal Finishing team looks forward to providing customers both old and new with first-rate powder coating services going forward.
About Sapphire Metal Finishing: Sapphire Metal Finishing was founded by Dwayne Dayley after he experienced long lead times and inconsistent quality in the regionally available anodizing services. With a degree in chemical engineering, an MBA, and years of experience working in and around the manufacturing industry, Dayley knew he had all of the skills necessary to start his own. So he created Sapphire Metal Finishing and has been providing top tier aluminum anodizing services to customers in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and the surrounding areas ever since. Contact Sapphire Metal Finishing today to learn more.
