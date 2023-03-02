Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Nearly 1,400 Bonuses Issued to New Law Enforcement Recruits

431 People from 45 States and U.S. Territories Relocate to Florida to Become Law Enforcement Officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly 1,400 bonuses have been issued to newly employed law enforcement recruits in Florida. Through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, 431 people from 45 states and U.S. Territories have relocated to Florida to become law enforcement officers, including more than 155 from New York, California, and Pennsylvania. The program is part of the strongest, most comprehensive law enforcement support initiative in the nation, which also includes scholarships for law enforcement, scholarships for children of law enforcement officers, raises in pay and retention bonuses for law enforcement. Each of the 1,400 law enforcement officers received a $5,000 bonus after taxes, bringing the total to more than $7 million delivered through the program to date.

“In Florida, our number one priority is to protect Floridians and the best way to do that is by supporting the law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “My administration will continue to deliver on our promises by prioritizing law-and-order policies and making Florida the best state to be a law enforcement officer.”

Florida’s crime rate is at a 50-year low, with total crime dropping 8.3% in 2021 and murder offenses dropping by 14%. In comparison, New York City saw a 22% increase in overall major crime in 2022 according to New York Police Department Crime Statistics and in California, 2021 was the deadliest year since 2007 with homicides rising 7.2% over the year according to California Criminal Justice Statistical reports.

In addition to a $5,000 recruitment bonus, benefits of becoming a Florida law enforcement officer include financial stability, upward mobility, excellent health and retirement benefits, student loan forgiveness programs, home loan programs, and more.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor DeSantis proposed, and the Legislature passed House Bill 3, a sweeping law enforcement recruitment and retention bill, which included $20 million for the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. DEO is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Sheriffs Association, and the Florida Police Chiefs Association to administer these programs.

Governor DeSantis has supported Florida’s law enforcement officers through multiple initiatives, including the Essential First Responders Recognition Payment Program, which awards $1,000 recognition payments to essential local government first responders. Through this program, Florida has awarded 79,610 recognition payments to first responders, totaling nearly $106 million.

Additionally, the Governor signed House Bill 1, Combatting Public Disorder, to prevent local municipalities from defunding their local law enforcement agencies and to give law enforcement and prosecutors additional tools to prevent violence and property destruction that may result from public disorder.

The Freedom First Budget for fiscal year 2022–2023 signed by Governor DeSantis included pay raises for law enforcement officers. State sworn law enforcement officers received an additional 5% pay raise on top of the 5.38% pay raise for all state employees. Additionally, the Freedom First Budget provided $15 million to increase compensation for sheriff’s deputies in 29 fiscally constrained rural counties as well as $5 million towards scholarships to help students complete the required training to become a law enforcement officer.

In the Framework for Freedom Budget for fiscal year 2023–2024, the Governor has proposed $30 million to continue the Law Enforcement Recruitment bonus payment program, which is $10 million more than the previous year’s allocation. Governor DeSantis is also proposing $220 million for the First Responder Recognition payment program, an increase of $95 million over the current year for state and locally employed first responders.

For more information about the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Recognition-and-Recruitment.





###