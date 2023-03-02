The BookFest® Spring 2023 Announces Official Schedule
Featuring Randi Braun, Deborah Herman, Jeffrey Herman, Lisa Diane Kastner, Tosca Lee, Jonathan Maberry, Flo Selman, and Many More: April 1st and 2nd, 2023
We’re thrilled to bring another BookFest to the book-loving community. It is always free to attend, and we hope people from around the world enjoy it.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BookFest® returns for its 7th biannual virtual event on April 1st and 2nd, 2023 with an array of authors, literary experts, and speakers participating in Panel Discussions, Conversations, Special Segments and Live Author Chats.
— The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy
Presented by Bookinfluencers, The BookFest Spring 2023 delves into timely topics including the use of artificial intelligence in writing, the journey books take to make it to screen, the craft of world-building, how writers can develop book proposals, and more.
The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy says, “We’re thrilled to bring another BookFest to the book-loving community. It is always free to attend, and we hope people from around the world enjoy it.”
The BookFest Award winners will be announced during the presentation during A Salute to The BookFest Award Winners which will air throughout The Livestream and in its entirety at the end of the day on Sunday, April 2nd. Winners will be posted on The BookFest website and will be notified by email.
Flo Selfman, Past President of the Independent Writers of Southern California (IWOSC), copyeditor for award-winning books, with a distinguished career in book publicity and promotion, receives the Honorary Achievement BookFest Award.
Selfman says, "I’ve been surrounded by books my whole life, at home and in my professional world. To be selected for this award is validation of a lifelong love. Thank you."
The BookFest streams online and is an always free-to-attend two-day event. The BookFest Spring 2023 features these speakers, just to name a few:
• Randi Braun. sought-after thought leader, speaker, and author of the women’s leadership book Something Major: The New Playbook for Women at Work
• Deborah Herman, bestselling author, publisher, former literary agent, CEO of Micro Publishing Media (MPM) and intuitive writing coach who is also an expert at author branding and skilled in navigating the modern publishing world
• Jeffrey Herman, literary agent with more than a thousand domestic and international book deals made—including many bestsellers—specializes in adult non-fiction, and author of Jeff Herman’s Guide to Book Publishers, Editors and Literary Agents
• Lisa Diane Kastner, Founder and Executive Editor of Running Wild Press and RIZE Press
• Tosca Lee, multiple award-winning, New York Times bestselling author of twelve novels whose number one goal is to entertain and transport her readers
• Jonathan Maberry, New York Times bestselling author 5-time Bram Stoker Award-winner, and comic book writer
The opening keynote will be delivered by Randi Braun on Day 1 with a talk titled: Ignore those Selfcare Myths — We’re on the Precipice of Something Major. Virginia Fox delivers the keynote on Day 2 with: How a Moment Makes a Writer.
Attendees of The BookFest Spring 2023 can expect to hear from an impressive lineup of speakers, including: Tashena Anderson; Glenda Benevides; Randi Braun; Robin Currie; Melinda Curtis; Danièle Cybulskie; Rich Davis; Valerie Fentress; Sheila H. Forman; Beth Freely; Virginia Fox; Ace Antonio Hall; Deborah Herman; Jeffrey Herman; Rebecca Inch-Partridge; Hannah Jacobson; Steven Joseph; Lisa Diane Kastner; Dianne Lake; Tosca Lee; CJ Ives Lopez; Jonathan Maberry; Kelly Anne Manuel; Chelsea McKenna; Doug McIntyre; Dr. Raye Mitchell; Tawny Molina; Donalee Moulton; Russell Nohelty; Lucia Matuonto; Mark J. Rose; Lori H. Schwartz; EA Smiroldo; Parchelle Tashi; Dennis E. Taylor; Edo van Belkom; Sara Winokur and more. These speakers bring diverse perspectives on writing, publishing, marketing, and technology, and will share their expertise with attendees. Additional names may be added and the speaker lineup is subject to change.
People are encouraged to register for email updates on the website to stay informed, and to join The BookFest Adventure Facebook Group.
The Saturday, April 1st, 2023, livestream programming is dedicated to readers. Listed in Pacific Time, the programming includes:
10:30am PT - Welcome Message from The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy
10:35am PT - Opening Keynote by Randi Braun: Ignore those Selfcare Myths — We’re on the Precipice of Something Major
10:45am PT - Salute to The BookFest Award Winners Spring 2023
11:00am PT - A Conversation with Tosca Lee
11:45am PT - When Science Fiction Is Based on Science Fact with EA Smiroldo
12:00pm PT - Where Do They Get Those Wonderful Ideas?
12:45pm PT - Writing, Reading and Working Doesn’t Have to Be a Pain in the Neck with Valerie Fentress
1:00pm PT - Readers and Writers, You Need to Be Smarter than a Robot – and Quick
1:45pm PT - Think like a Writer: Act like a Superstar with Dr. Raye Mitchell
2:00pm PT - From Book to Screen—Authors Reveal Their Journey
2:45pm PT - Entitled: What Makes a Great Book Title? With Donalee Moulton
3:00pm PT - A Conversation with a Member of the Manson Family with Dianne Lake and Deborah Herman
3:45pm PT - Salute to The BookFest Award Winners Spring 2023
4:00pm PT to 6pm PT - Live Author Chats, hosted by Doug McIntyre and co-hosted by CJ Lopez
The Saturday, April 2nd, 2023, livestream programming is dedicated to readers. Listed in Pacific Time, the programming includes:
10:30am PT - Welcome Back Message from The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy
10:35am PT - Keynote – Virginia Fox: How a Moment Makes a Writer
10:45am PT - A Salute to Flo Selfman Winner of the Honorary Achievement BookFest Award
11:00am PT - A Conversation – Running Wild with Lisa Diane Kastner and Jonathan Maberry
11:45am PT - Transform Your Book into Premium and Profitable Online Courses with Parchelle Tashi
12:00pm PT - It’s a Mad, Mad Author’s World
12:45pm PT - Turning Bad Reviews into Positives with Tawny Molina
1:00pm PT - The Library Market for Authors with Robin Currie
1:45pm PT - Leveraging Book Awards and Accolades with Hannah Jacobson
2:00pm PT - Decoding the Book Proposal with Deborah Herman and Jeffrey Herman
2:45pm PT - Salute to The BookFest Award Winners Spring 2023—Full Video
The full schedule can be found on The BookFest Website, and changes may occur. People can become a BookFester by signing up for email alerts and receive news and updates. They will also receive the Virtual Gift Bag, which is sent at the end of each BookFest. The Big Bundle of Books Giveaway is back, too. It is open to entries until Saturday evening of every BookFest. Winners are announced at the conclusion of the Live Author Chats.
The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented by Bookinfluencers and by Books That Make You.
The BookFest Spring 2023 is also supported by a number of BookFest Bellwethers and great organizations, including The Author’s Leverage, The Authors Porch, IWOSC, Relatable Voice Magazine, TV Guestpert, Wannabe Press, and many others. These organizations help to make the event a success and to ensure that attendees have access to the best and most innovative ideas and insights in the world of books and publishing.
The event’s hub is the website TheBookFest.com, and visitors can find the livestream linked there on the day of the event. As well, it will stream through the Books That Make You Channel on YouTube and The BookFest Facebook Page. Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestSpring2023 are also being used to spread the word.
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram