Tender Belly Announces Dustin Finkel as Company's New CEO & Board Director

Dustin Finkel, CEO & Board Director, Tender Belly

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading premium meat brand Tender Belly announces the appointment of CPG industry veteran Dustin Finkel as the Company’s CEO & Board Director. Finkel assumed the role after serving as the Founder and CEO of Awakened Foods, makers of snack brands Ka-Pop! Snacks, B.Fine Foods, & Awakened Food Crafters. Previously, Finkel served leadership positions at Abbott Nutrition, General Mills, and WhiteWave.

Finkel will be focused on continuing the significant growth of the Company, through innovative marketing execution, new-to-the-market products, and multi-channel expansion. In partnership with Founder & CRO, Shannon Duffy, the duo will change the face of the premium meat category.

“Joining as the CEO of Tender Belly is an incredible opportunity to partner with Shannon and our investors, Encore Consumer Capital. I took this role because Tender Belly hits it on all marks – an absolutely craveable product, an exceptional and talented team, and significant growth potential. It is rare to find all of these characteristics in one Company. Tender Belly’s team has driven tremendous growth, and I am looking forward to the momentum our team will continue to build across all channels and all products,” says Finkel.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dustin Finkel to Tender Belly as our CEO and Board Director. His proven ability to drive results while being a thoughtful leader is unparalleled. We are impressed by his experience, knowledge, and passion – we have no doubt he will help maximize the full potential of Tender Belly,” says Duffy.

“We are so excited to have Dustin Finkel join Tender Belly as CEO. Dustin is an experienced CPG executive with a track record of scaling brands,” says Robert Brown, Managing Director at Encore Consumer Capital and Board Director at Tender Belly.

ABOUT Tender Belly

Tender Belly was founded in 2010 by two brothers from Iowa, Shannon, and Erik Duffy, who saw a demand for good, clean pork products. Throughout the Company’s history, they have made it their mission to make the finest bacon, ham, and sausages in the land. Plain and simple. The Company now sells nationally in retail, club, and food service. Its mission remains the same to this day — to create superior products for food lovers and follow processes that ensure every detail is met with tenacity, passion, and ambition. For more information, please visit www.tenderbelly.com.