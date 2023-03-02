MDC offers three free archery instruction programs March 20 in North Kansas City

Body

North Kansas City, Mo. – Target archery is a sport that can be enjoyed by all ages. Equipment is available for all abilities, and the basics techniques are simple. Learning to shoot a bow and arrow can also be a prelude to using archery for hunting. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer three separate archery classes on Monday, March 20, at the North Kansas City YMCA.

Instructor Kathleen Savaiano, MDC conservation educator, will demonstrate equipment and shooting techniques. The National Archery in Schools (NASP) concepts will be used. Compound bows in the class can be matched to the archer’s physical abilities. Savaiano will talk about eye dominance, arrow release points, and other tips to help archers hit the large circular targets and perhaps place an arrow in the bullseye. Both beginners and experienced shooters who want to brush up on techniques are welcome. Registration is required.

An archery basics class for participants ages 55 and older will be offered from 9:30 to 11 a.m. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4go.

An archery class for families and adults will be offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. This class is for ages 9 and older. Families and individuals are welcome to attend. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gJ.

Archery may be an ancient skill, but it’s still a popular one. Archery is a movie staple. But in real life, it’s also enjoyed by hunters, tournament target archers, and people target shooting in the backyard for fun. These classes will provide the basic skills to get started. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

The North Kansas City YMCA is at 1999 Iron St. For more information, contact Savaiano at Kathleen.Savaiano@mdc.mo.gov.