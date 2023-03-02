R4G Launching Travel Reward Sweet Fashion Week NY Trip to Help Fund Girl Gigs
Love supporting girls and luxury travel? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girls program and earn $5000 for NY Fashion Week Trip www.SweetFashionWeek.com
Recruiting for Good designs sweet creative gigs for talented kids who love to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids on the sweet gigs discover their passion for fashion www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund girl work program; and rewards referrals for companies hiring with $5,000 Fashion Trips.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with our exclusive $5000 Sweet Fashion Week NY Trip.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "In 2015, Sweet Dad Mark Duvall referred a company to Recruiting for Good (company hired a professional and paid a finder's fee); and we rewarded his daughter Lani a Sweet Trip for Two to NY Fashion Week!"
Recruiting for Good is rewarding exclusive trips for parents who want to gift the Sweet Fashion Week to their favorite kid who is passionate about fashion.
How Parents Participate and Earn Exclusive Sweet Fashion Week NY Trip?
1. Parents make an introduction to a company, executive, or VP of HR that is hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional.
3. Our staffing agency earns a finder's fee to fund our girls work program and rewards $5000 for NY Fashion Trip.
Lani Duvall, writing sweet review of NY Fashion Week experience "I can’t thank Recruiting for Good enough for the opportunity to travel to New York and bring along a friend. In addition to attending New York Fashion Week, we were also given a few more days to explore New York and visit all of the museums and eateries. We also had an amazing room with a view of Times Square. Overall, it was an amazing and unforgettable experience."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Experiences; Handbags, Paris, and Shoes Too. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram