Celebrated Activist Songwriter Justin Tranter Donates Half a Million Dollars to Alma Mater Chicago Academy For the Arts

Justin Tranter (photo credit: Christopher Patey) 2023 Chicago Academy for the Arts Showcase Chicago Academy for the Arts Head of School Jason Patera (photo credit: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)

The Largest Donation in the History of the School Will Support Tuition and Scholarships for Students in Need.

This school made me the artist and songwriter I am today and it saved my life in more ways than I can count. I am proud to be able to support a place that educates young creatives.” — Justin Tranter