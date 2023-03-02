Psychotherapist Weighs in on Achieving Change Through Human Choices

As the seasons change, people often recognize an opportunity to change along with them. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

All in life is 'on the move.' It unfolds to more liveliness and creating more love. You play a role in it. A special one, as no one else can walk the route you travel.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the seasons change, people often recognize an opportunity to change along with them … usually in hopes of changing for the better, of course. Dr. Pieter Noomen focused on the importance of this in a section of writings on his website, www.wordsforall.org. The site is a source of wisdom that offers guidance and enlightenment for anyone, online and free to all.

In a section called “Healing,” Dr. Noomen wrote, “All in life is 'on the move.' It unfolds to more liveliness and creating more love. You play a role in it. A special one, as no one else can walk the route you travel. If an entity likes to change form, it leads to greater well-being for all involved. This doesn't mean forgetting or regretting who one was. Change is progress ... There's no getting stuck.”

Dr. Noomen, who died in 2019, left copious writings, most of which he said were spoken to him by what he called a Presence, a higher being or the Real Reality.

"It can be a conscious activity to accept joyfully the fact of everyone's moving on,” he wrote. “Holding grudges, not forgiving, thinking of revenge or getting even is unrealistic. Letting go isn't just because your mind can then focus on better, happier things. Forgiving and moving away from dwelling on hurts will make more room for Me.”

The “Me” at the end of that sentence is the “Presence” or Higher Power that Dr. Noomen referred to as the source of his words. He was a psychotherapist and senior minister of three Protestant churches.

“We can approach the future of our planet, of each of us personally, and of the universe as such, with a sense of urgency,” he wrote. “After all, knowing where we're heading would help to squeeze the most out of the present. … That everything moves and changes is very familiar on earth as an observable fact.

“I do not have to tell you that indeed this is so. The question is, what does that mean? … It is my nature, in which nothing is static, the same, unchangeable or never moving. It's your nature, even when you think your life goes downhill and fails expectations. These words enter your mind as reminders you can always attain more wholeness.”

An example of Dr. Noomen’s “Wisdoms of the Week” from that website:

"The Southern Hemisphere starts the winter while the Northern part of our globe welcomes the spring. Going through cycles is part of earth's nature. It partly is our human nature too. Physically, psychologically, economically, etc. There seem to be cycles. Each cycle has its challenges. Smartly adjusting to those makes life safer and richer. We can do the same with adjusting to and being prepared for our mental and spiritual seasons — growing up, getting older, being eternal, etc. Actually, that 'adjusting' takes place in us every time we change from whichever 'dark' season in us to a sphere of love and honesty wherever we can find it."