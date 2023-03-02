Schools Nationwide Receive $10 Million in FAA Grants to Develop the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals

Thursday, March 2, 2023

WASHINGTON— Twenty-three schools will receive $10 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help attract and train students for careers as pilots and aviation maintenance technicians.



Twelve of the schools will receive $5 million from the FAA’s Aircraft Pilots Aviation Workforce Development Grants program. The schools can use the funding to create and deliver curriculums designed to prepare students to become pilots, aerospace engineers or drone operators.

Grant recipients include:

AOPA Foundation Institute, Frederick, Md.: $498,100

Black Pilots of America, Seattle, Wash.: $500,000

Broward College, Pembroke Pines, Fla.: $500,000

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo.: $345,711

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona, Fla.: $484,803

Kentucky Office of Employment & Training, Frankfort, Ky.: $500,000

Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, Inc, Mount Royal, N.J.: $171,231.80

School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Penn.: $197,180

Sling Flying Club, LLC, Torrance, Calif.: $499,865

Tuskegee Museum, Detroit, Mich.: $500,000

University of Virgin Islands, Charlotte Amalie West, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: $499,301

William Jessup University, Rocklin, Calif.: $303,808.20



The other $5 million will go to 11 schools as part of the FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development program. These grants will help build back the pipeline of maintenance professionals; approximately 20,000 fewer people are working in the aircraft maintenance sector than before the pandemic.

Grant recipients include:

Aviation Technical Services Inc., Everett, Wash.: $459,206.29

Cape Cod Community College, Plymouth, Mass.: $463,304

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Cincinnati, Ohio: $423,594

F & E Aviation Maintenance, Miami Springs, Fla.: $500,000

Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield, Ill.: $500,000

Nashua Community College, Nashua, N.H.: $456,051

Pearl River Community College, Poplarville, Miss.: $500,000

San Luis Obispo County Community College District, San Luis Obispo, Calif.: $484,299

Tarrant County College District, Fort Worth, Texas: $282,345.71

Technical Education Services Inc, Norfolk, Va.: $431,200

The Fulton Leadership Academy, East Point, Ga.: $500,000



Recipients can use the funding to establish new educational programs; provide scholarships or apprenticeships; conduct outreach about careers in the aviation maintenance industry; and support educational opportunities related to aviation maintenance in economically disadvantaged areas.

Visit the FAA website for additional details about the grant recipients.