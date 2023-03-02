Submit Release
R3 Medical Training Announces 2023 Schedule for MSK Ultrasound Injection Courses

R3 Medical Training announced dates and locations for 2023 MSK Orthopedic Ultrasound Injection Courses. Courses are held monthly in Scottsdale and Nashville TN.

Our MSK ultrasound injection course is definitely a See One, Do One Have One opportunity. As MSK ultrasound is a hands on activity, the training needs to be as well so providers cement the skill set!”
— David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training has announced dates and locations for its 2023 MSK Orthopedic Ultrasound Injection Courses. The courses are held monthly in both Scottsdale AZ and Nashville TN at R3's modern training facilities.

The ultrasound injection training courses are CME accredited as Level 1 for eight hours for both the Basic and Advanced sessions. Each course is one day, with didactic sessions followed by showing diagnostic ultrasound technique and then injections.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our MSK ultrasound injection course is definitely a See One, Do One Have One opportunity. As MSK ultrasound is a hands on activity, the training needs to be as well so providers learn a skill set that actually sticks!"

As winner of the Best Ultrasound Injection Training for two years in a row by GHP, the courses are highly raved upon due to the hands on nature. R3 offers attendees the ability to learn hands on with real patients under the direct supervision of R3's highly trained faculty. Patients include military veterans, who receive their free injections as part of the Heroes Program.

When patients are receiving joint injections, they want them to be as accurate as possible. Fluoroscopy is not readily available in healthcare provider offices, so ultrasound represents a mobile alternative that can assure accuracy. In addition, because providers can perform diagnostic scans of joints as well, diagnoses can be made regarding pathology. This aids in making sure appropriate treatment is being offered.

The orthopedic ultrasound injection courses are the most popular ones that R3 offers. Therefore, they will now be offered monthly in both Scottsdale and Nashville. The locations are contemporary, welcoming and specifically built out to accommodate training courses. They are kept relatively small to ensure the faculty-attendee ratio is optimal for learning.

Those interested should visit the R3 Medical Training website to see the course agendas, dates and locations at https://r3medicaltraining.com or call (888) 998-6343.

