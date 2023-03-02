LIFE Ships Containers of Medical Supplies to Over 50 Health Facilities in Syria
Life for Relief and Development Ships 15 Containers of Medical Supplies to Provide Quality Patient Care in SyriaSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been working on an ongoing project of shipping medical supplies to various locations in Syria, including Aleppo, Idleb and Northwestern Syria. With 50 health facilities benefiting from these shipments, the medical supplies will provide quality patient care to over 450,000 internally displaced persons in Syria.
Fortunately, the shipments came before the earthquakes hit, allowing doctors to provide quality patient care to the victims that were injured during the devastating disaster.
“Healthcare is not something that any person should be ‘entitled’ to, but rather a right to every individual,” said Dr. Hany, CEO of LIFE. “The situation in Syria calls for a lot of medical aid to provide the quality of care that every doctor should have to treat their patients,” he continued.
In addition, 60 staff members from 15 health facilities will also receive training on Supply Chain Management (SCM), to help improve the quality of services for patients.
Some of the facilities that benefited from the medical supply shipments include: the Cardiology Surgical Center, Aqrapat Hospital, Kafr Janna PHC, Violet Maternity Hospital, Harim General Hospital and many more.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
